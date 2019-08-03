Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, the women from The Kitchen and Angry Birds: Late Night Talk Shows for August 5-9

It’s all about the movies this week during the late-night talk shows. Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, the stars from The Art of Racing in the Rain will be appearing on both Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyer’s shows.

Ventimiglia will chat with Seth Meyers on Monday and Seyfriend on Wednesday. Amanda will also appear on Colbert’s show on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the women from The Kitchen will be making the rounds with Elisabeth Moss appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday. She will also join Melissa McCarthy on James Corden’s show.

The chances are good Tiffany Hadish will be doing double duty this week. She should be promoting both The Kitchen and The Angry Birds Movie 2 with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

Two other Angry Birds cast members will appear this week before the movie comes to theaters. Jimmy Kimmel welcomes Josh Gad on Wednesday and Leslie Jones on Thursday. Gad will also visit James Corden on Thursday.

Here is what you can expect this week:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

This week, Jimmy welcomes to the show Julianne Moore, Jacob Tremblay and Julio Torres (Monday); Dakota Johnson, Post Malone, Jon Lovitz and musical guest Tyler Childers (Tuesday); Greg Kinnear, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and musical guest Big Sean Show (Wednesday) and Lil Rel Howery, Lester Holt and musical guest Natalie Merchant (Thursday). Friday’s show is TBD.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel gets animated with special guests from The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Josh Gad on Wednesday and Leslie Jones on Thursday).

Other guests appearing this week include Handmaid Elisabeth Moss, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Ava Max (Monday); Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brad Paisley and musical guest Max featuring Quinn XCII (Tuesday); Michael “The Miz” Mizanin (WWE SummerSlam and Miz & Mrs.) and musical guest Chris Janson (Wednesday) and Monsta X featuring French Montana (Thursday).

Friday’s show is TBD.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Guests appearing on Stephen Colbert’s show this week include Brian Cox and Hannah Gadsby (Monday); Amanda Seyfried, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams (Tuesday); Tiffany Haddish, Jared Harris and The Smashing Pumpkins (Wednesday) and Neicy Nash (Thursday).

Friday’s show is TBD.

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Julian Dorio will sit in the 8G band Monday-Thursday this week.

Special guests visiting Seth include This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, Geena Davis and musical guest Ex Hex (Monday); Michelle Williams, Noel Gallagher and Tommy Orange (Tuesday); and Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bernhard and Storm Reid (Wednesday), Billy Crudup and Robin Thede (Thursday)

Friday’s show is a rerun featuring John Oliver, CC Sabathia, and musical guest Mini Mansions.

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

James Corden will chat with Domhnall Gleeson, Olivia Munn and Aldis Hodge (Monday); Melissa McCarthy; Elisabeth Moss and a musical performance by Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos (Tuesday); Joel “Card Shark” McHale, Betty Gilpin and a musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly with Yungblud (Wednesday) and Josh Gad and director Guillermo del Toro (Thursday).

Friday’s show is TBD.