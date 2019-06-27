Milla Clark on My 600-lb Life Where Are They Now? looks incredible! Update on her amazing weight loss

TLC’s My 600lb Life: Where Are They Now? featured the continuing journey of mother-of-five Milla Clark, 51, from Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Milla was the mom who was plagued by an enormous lymphedema between her legs and relied on her kids as caregivers. But no more.

Once tipping the scales at 731 pounds, Milla has now become the most successful patient the series has had of late, clocking in at 155 pounds.

Dr Younan Nowzaradan met her over three years ago and now she might be one of his most recent patients, offering her skin surgery to help her attain the goal weight (excess skin is heavy).

But let’s revisit, this is before:

“Show me what you can do,” said Dr. Nowzaradan to Milla Clark back in the beginning of her journey. She sure did.

When we met Milla, she was completely immobile, having been bedridden and cursed with knees that could not hold her up. Add to that a huge disfiguring lymphedema on her leg — it was painful and so large she could not wear pants.

But getting her mobility back became her “highest priority” according to the mom who stayed in Houston to stay on track. She entered a rehab facility to do the work.

We learned that Milla had not walked on her own in over 13 years when she first sought help with her weight. Now she has lost excess skin, huge amounts of weight and has new knees to boot. Look at her now!

In her previous 600-lb Life episode she said: “Every single day of my life is miserable. I have been trapped in these four walls for more than two years. During that time, I have not stood one time. All I can do is eat and sleep.”

Now she is working out and standing on her own!

Because her kids were her caregivers, guilt and shame made her vow to change the situation.

Milla took in kids with drug addicted parents and four of her children were adopted.

They were loving and tended to her, to take care of her, but she knew that this set up was not right and it was the catalyst to get her motivated to change her eating habits.



In the original 600-lb Life episode we saw how her teenage kids, Jacob, Hannah, and Caleb would wash and dress their mom.

She said: “It is such a humiliating thing…children their age shouldn’t have to take care of their parents.”

Like so many on this series, childhood trauma set her off on a path of obesity.

Milla was predisposed to weight gain and her mother over-fed her as an act of love. She met and married her husband Elroy and gave birth to her first child, but her weight was over 500 pounds and it was too risky to have more kids.

Milla and Elroy then adopted four children from homes with drug-addicted parents. They were devoted to Milla as we saw in the footage.

In her bid to get healthy, Milla went to Houston, Texas, so she could consult with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. She had lost her husband Elroy who was not giving her the best food given her situation. Now that he was gone, it was time to make big changes.

And as she lost weight, and Dr Nowzaradan removed the large lymphedema, it was a whole new ballgame. She gave up carbs, ate more protein and did the work despite her bad knees.

“I have confidence you are gonna make it,” said Dr. Now, encouraging Milla. “That means a lot, Dr. Now, thank you so much,” she said to him. In his hallway interview, he said: “I am very proud of Milla…Milla will be able to do what she needs.”

When she could stand she earned weight-loss surgery. When she hit her target weight, she earned skin removal surgery.



She had more than one skin removal operation. As her weight decreased she was able to schedule her surgery to get her knees replaced, which allowed her to walk unaided by any wheelchairs or walkers.

The show culminated with a reunion back in Tennessee as Milla celebrated her 51st birthday with her loved ones. She had “just a small piece” of birthday cake too!

By the end of the three years she was down to her goal weight of 155 pounds, and we could’t be happier for this woman who fought for her health. Well done Milla!

