Shocking ‘Milk Carton Murder’ of Sarah Rairdon features on Investigation Discovery

This week on The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade, the shocking murder of teenager Sarah Rairdon, whose killer was very close to home indeed.

May 20, 1985, in Underwood, Minn., and 13-year-old Sarah Rairdon was walking home from school after she refused a lift from her home economics, the teacher was one of the last people to see the teen alive.

Sarah lived a few miles from the school and when she failed to turn up, the alarm was raised quickly. Her father led the high profile campaign to find her with TV appearances and images printed onto flyers and milk cartons.

Sadly two months later Sarah’s body was found in a field and in a shocking twist her father confessed to killing her. John Rairdon admitted he’d murdered his own daughter after she started to fight against the sexual abuse he’d been inflicting on her for years.

Rairdon was sentenced to life in prison and although he could be paroled, he’d also have serve the 11-year sentence he has for the sexual abuse.

The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.