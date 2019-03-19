Miley Cyrus in emotional Janice Freeman tribute

19th March 2019 12:48 PM ET

Miley Cyrus and Janice Freeman remained close after meeting on The Voice during Season 13. So when Janice died, Miley showed up to her funeral and took part in a tribute to the late singer along with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

It was an emotional moment for Miley and for everyone watching. In fact, it’s hard not to spill a few tears while watching Miley and her dad sing a duet of Amazing Grace in honor of her dear friend.

The nearly 2-hour homegoing service for Janice Freeman was shared on her Facebook page and it was an amazing, touching tribute to the late singer from The Voice.

Miley Cyrus takes the stage to pay tribute to her friend right after the 50-minute mark, telling those in attendance that she was never Janice Freeman’s coach. Instead, Miley said that Janice taught her everything she knows about love.

Initially, Miley was supposed to perform a tribute to Janice by herself but she was too emotional for that. Instead, she introduced her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to help her.

“And, to be here, and I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me,” Miley said while holding back tears. “So my dad’s gonna take care of this for me.”

After finishing the emotional performance, Miley added, “Thank you for letting us be a part of your family, and thank you, Janice, for letting me be your friend. It’s been an honor.”

Janice Freeman passed away on March 2 from pneumonia and a blood clot. The announcement of her death was shared on her Instagram account.

When Janice joined Team Miley on Season 13 of The Voice, she shared that she had battled and beat cervical cancer and also suffered from lupus. After the season was over, Miley learned that Janice and her family had fallen on hard times.

Proving just how big her heart is, Miley Cyrus reached out to Janice Freeman and helped her to obtain housing, putting up the deposit and even paying for six months of the family’s expenses so they could get back on their feet.

To hug you one more time @janice_freeman …. I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven . To take care of your precious little girl , my baby sister . To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark ! I love you pic.twitter.com/rLeKj6iEmG — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 4, 2019

Just two days after Janice died, Miley Cyrus reached out again to pay her respects.

She also vowed to make sure that Janice Freeman’s daughter Hannah was taken care of, something that she reiterated while paying tribute during her dear friend’s funeral.