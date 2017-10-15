Mike Shouhed flips at Reza Farahan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi on Shahs of Sunset finale

Mike Shouhed flips at Reza Farahan and Golnesa Gharachedaghi on this week’s Shahs of Sunset finale — after they quiz his mom about his relationship with ex-wife Jessica Parido.

GG and Reza decide to corner Mike’s mother after they find out Mike and Jessica allegedly had a rendezvous while the group were in NYC. Last week’s episode saw the group in the city, and also showed Mike take Mercedes “MJ” Javid to the business of jeweler Greg Yuna, who is known as Mr. Flawless, and is now reported to be dating Jessica.

But on the Shahs of Sunset finale, Mike is not happy at his mother being brought into something which he says has nothing to do with her. He initially corners GG while the Shahs attend the Winter Wonderland Ball and tells her she causes “a lot of problems” in his life.

He then tells producers: “The reason my mom came her was to have a good time like every other parent, not to be interrogated by Golnesa, or anybody else for that matter. And the fact that anyone thinks it’s OK to walk up to my mom and talk to her about things that have nothing to do with her is upsetting me.”

When GG says it was Reza who told her to confront his mom but that he’s “too scared” to confront Reza, Mike immediately heads over to talk to him.

He tells Reza and GG: “It’s none of your f***ing business what happens with me and Jessica. Stick with your f***ing own business.” He adds: “This is my f***ing life, and I will f***ing handle it.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.