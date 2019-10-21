Mike Johnson reveals why he should have been The Bachelor and talks Peter Weber injury

Mike Johnson was in the running to become the next Bachelor during the summer. Despite visiting Bachelor In Paradise with the hopes of finding love, he also was hoping he could still become The Bachelor. By choosing Johnson, ABC would make history by having the first African American male lead.

Two weeks ago, fans learned that Peter had sustained injuries after a freak accident, where he tripped on his way into a golf cart. He landed on cocktail glasses and cut his head open, requiring 22 stitches. Mike, who many wanted as the next Bachelor, was quick to send wishes to his friend.

“Homie, I pray that you’re OK,” Johnson revealed to US Weekly after learning about Peter Weber’s injury, where he fell and cut his head open. “I haven’t been able to speak to him. I was genuinely like, ‘Oh, my God.’ I saw it like everybody else saw it. On my journey — we call my Bible study the journey — we prayed for him. Hopefully, he gets better soon.”

There are still many that hope Mike will be a lead in the future, even though he’s being linked to Demi Lovato. The two have been taking it easy and he hasn’t confirmed the romance. Instead, he revealed that he still feels he’s a good fit for the franchise.

“I think I am a great candidate. I think I speak well. I think that I am fun and energetic. I mean, I’m not the ugliest teddy bear. I’m a decent looking teddy bear,” Mike Johnson told US Weekly. “They chose a great guy in Peter. I don’t want there to be any pressure on Peter nor on me or anyone in the future that becomes the Bachelor or the Bachelorette. It’s about the direction that the show wanted to go in.”

Peter Weber’s season will air just a month after wrapping up production in Australia.

The Bachelor returns on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.