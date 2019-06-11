Mike from The Bachelorette 2019: Will he be the next Bachelor?

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Mike got himself a one-on-one date with Hannah B. He impressed Hannah by opening up about his feelings for her, his past relationship, and asking her questions about her past love interests.

While Hannah gave him a rose, it was clear viewers loved him. He was honest, he was respectful, and he would do anything from drink whiskey to eat haggis. Mike was clearly what Hannah was looking for after the drama between Luke P and Luke S the night prior.

But who is Mike from The Bachelorette?

His Bachelor bio reveals he’s from San Antonio, Texas and he’s an Air Force vet. He claims he has a lot of swag, but that he’s a romantic at heart — something fans saw on The Bachelorette.

In fact, he seems to understand what The Bachelorette is all about and he’s clearly there for the right reasons, so if Hannah B doesn’t pick him on this season of the show, he should be considered for the next season of The Bachelor.

everyone is saying mike for bachelor but i really want mike and hannah together #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Rv0B3gtwQs — jess⭐️ (@jpow345) June 12, 2019

In fact, if Mike was indeed announced as the next Bachelor, he would already have potential bachelorettes lined up to win his heart.

After this date, I would marry Mike. God damn. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nqiQxlBlH7 — Sarah Lewis (@SarahLewis13) June 12, 2019

MIKE FOR BACHELOR #TheBachelorette — Emily Greenstein (@epgreenstein) June 12, 2019

Another reason people think Mike is a great person is that he’s very protective of Hannah B.

Throughout the episode, he kept listening to what Luke P was saying and when the guys were left behind as the rest of them went on a group date, Mike decided to confront Luke over his behavior.

I love Mike, but he needs to mind his own business and just worry about his relationship with Hannah. At this point it looks like he’s looking for a fight with Luke P. #TheBachelorette — Erica 🌹 (@BrokenBeauty_x3) June 12, 2019

Luke P and Mike anytime they’re in a room together #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/0ruxQ87408 — Em (@EmmiePombo) June 12, 2019

Poor Mike had to spend a whole day with Luke P… Bless his heart as the south would say. #TheBachelorette — JustJessie (@JessieDidWhat13) June 12, 2019

#TheBachelorette Luke P: I’m not sure if I want to stay after my 1:1 Mike: You keep questioning if you want to be here Luke P: pic.twitter.com/ae0QUnaQ1r — Alex (@alexispork) June 12, 2019

While Mike simply wants Hannah, he appears to be protective of her — so much so that he doesn’t want her to pick Luke P over any of the other guys.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.