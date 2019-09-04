Home > Smallscreen

Mike Beltran on Mayans MC: UFC ref with famous long beard featured on hit FX show

4th September 2019 3:46 PM ET
Beltran in a close up still of his Mayans M.C. biker guest role. Pic credit: Mike Beltran/Twitter
On the premiere of FX Mayans M.C., sharp-eyed fans picked out an MMA stalwart in the ref ranks – Mike Beltran – who was briefly featured as a 1 percenter biker wearing a cut, who rode in with his crew to see the Mayans M.C. on a business call.

MMA Referee Mike Beltran was seen walking into the Mayans’ clubhouse where he greets Michael Irby’s character Bishop in a brotherly embrace.

He practically filled up the frame of the door and was sporting his trademark double braided beard.

People on Twitter definitely noticed:

Beltran is also using Facebook to show fans his Mayans photo ops with Emilio Rivera who plays Alvarez on the series:

About Mike Beltran

Mike is an American athlete of Mexican heritage. He serves as a referee in the MMA and his trademark look is a long double braided beard that gives him away quickly. He posts frequently on social media about his two children and his fiancee. He has a website as well.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.