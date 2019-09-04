Mike Beltran on Mayans MC: UFC ref with famous long beard featured on hit FX show

On the premiere of FX Mayans M.C., sharp-eyed fans picked out an MMA stalwart in the ref ranks – Mike Beltran – who was briefly featured as a 1 percenter biker wearing a cut, who rode in with his crew to see the Mayans M.C. on a business call.

MMA Referee Mike Beltran was seen walking into the Mayans’ clubhouse where he greets Michael Irby’s character Bishop in a brotherly embrace.

He practically filled up the frame of the door and was sporting his trademark double braided beard.

People on Twitter definitely noticed:

Thanks for the love brother. @MayansFX is a amazing. They treated me like familia. As always bro, you’ve always had my back and believed in. Only @EmilioRivera48 didn’t yell at me like you did when I started. Hahaha! — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) September 4, 2019

Couldn’t be any happier knowing I was fortunate to be on the baddest show on television, MAYANS MC. Thank you to my mayansfx familia for bringing me in and schooling me. Couldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for… https://t.co/4M5s3hQn8X — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) September 4, 2019

Beltran is also using Facebook to show fans his Mayans photo ops with Emilio Rivera who plays Alvarez on the series:

About Mike Beltran

Mike is an American athlete of Mexican heritage. He serves as a referee in the MMA and his trademark look is a long double braided beard that gives him away quickly. He posts frequently on social media about his two children and his fiancee. He has a website as well.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Pic of my lady getting her swole on while working out together. She’s Mikey’s and my personal trainer. She’s no joke. She handles it! pic.twitter.com/NQJp40P5t2 — Mike Beltran (@RefMikeBeltran) February 6, 2018

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.