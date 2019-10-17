Michelle Williams’ butterfly tattoo leaves The Masked Singer fans thinking Destiny Child’s star is behind mask

Fans think they know who the Butterfly is on The Masked Singer — especially after the ‘butterfly tattoo’ clue, which along with other tidbits matches the description of Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child.

Butterfly rounded up last night’s Season 2 episode of The Masked Singer, titled Once Upon a Mask. She gave an impressive performance with her cover of Ben Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer. All the judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — raved over her vocals.

Butterfly offered several more clues about her identity, delving mostly on her past personal battles.

“After some time in isolation, I was terrified to step out on that stage,” she said. “But my coming out as The Butterfly showed me I can be whomever I want to be.”

“At the height of my career, I had everyone saying my name, but when I tried to spread my wings, I lost flight,” she continued. “Everyone had something to say and it led to break ups, break downs, and hibernation. I thought it was the end. But under this mask, I feel like I’m being given a second chance.”

Viewers were shown shots of London and the iconic Big Ben. After her performance she gave an additional clue, saying that she survived an electric shock incident, apparently during a rehearsal.

All the judges tried to guess who was the celebrity under the Butterfly mask.

McCarthy guessed that it could be Fantasia, but Jeong thought it could be Spice Girls’ Mel B. Thicke suggested it could be Leona Lewis, while Scherzinger thought it could be Twiggy.

But then Butterfly dropped another clue — she has a butterfly tattoo.

“I was good in school but a rebel outside of school and I even rebelled, and I got a butterfly tattoo,” she said.

As an additional clue Thicke noted that despite the shots of London, Butterfly’s accent was clearly American, and definitely not British.

Fans think Butterfly is Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child

Most fans on Twitter think that the Butterfly is most likely Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child. Fans said that she gave herself away when she revealed that she has a butterfly tattoo.

Michelle Williams also worked in London performing in a West End production of the hit Broadway musical Chicago in 2009-2010.

I am thinking the butterfly is Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child🦋 #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/0IHszLZATI — Charity Cram (@cacram81) October 17, 2019

It definitely is. She gave herself away. One of the clues was "I have a butterfly tattoo" I looked it up. & She do lol. — Mechele ♉ (@MecheleAnthony1) October 17, 2019

Is it just me or does anyone else think the butterfly is Michelle Williams from Destinys Child??? #MaskedSinger https://t.co/6dZtxuVmmX — Natalie (@NKOTBpkggirl) October 17, 2019

Oh it definitely is she has a butterfly tattoo she worked in London on Broadway over there — horror.hunnie (@TamaraAnimation) October 17, 2019

I think the butterfly is Michelle Williams… any thoughts? #MaskedSinger — Sydney Welch (@WCYB_Sydney) October 17, 2019

However, a few fans suggested the Butterfly could be Williams’ Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

I think the butterfly is Kelly Rowland!! #maskedsinger — adalina❥ (@addie_mayy) October 17, 2019

Who is Michelle Williams?

Michelle Williams (Tenitra Michelle Williams) was born in Rockford, Illinois, on July 23, 1979. She is best known as a member of the R&B group Destiny’s Child from the 2000s. Destiny’s Child is one of the best-selling girl groups ever.

Williams also enjoyed a successful solo career. Some of her best known solo albums are the gospel-themed albums Heart to Yours (2002) and Do You Know (2004).

She is also known for solo pop albums such as Unexpected (2008) — which included the hit singles We Break the Dawn and The Greatest — and Journey to Freedom (2014).

Williams also has a successful career as an actress, appearing on TV shows, Broadway, and West End theater productions. And, yup, she has a butterfly tattoo.