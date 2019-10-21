Michael Jordan on Today: Find out more about medical clinics he is funding with $7.2million donation

It was an emotional day for Michael Jordan last Thursday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic.

Jordan generously donated $7.2 million for the creation of two new medical clinics. The first clinic, located on Freedom Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened its doors for the first time just three weeks ago. The second, Novant Health clinic, has yet to be built.

“I can only give in gratitude for what I can never repay,” Jordan said.

The former NBA star and current Charlotte Hornets owner explained the need for such clinics due to a lack of primary care providers in his hometown city.

The new clinic features 12 exam rooms, an x-ray room, and room for physical therapy. The all-ages clinic will provide annual checkups, vision screenings, and a social worker who will be on hand helping patients with little or no money find the resources they need, such as finding stable housing and eating healthy food.

“It’s just so great to have when you don’t have insurance, and you don’t know what to do,” said Sharelle Blake, a patient at the clinic. “So, this is a huge blessing for the Camp Green neighborhood.”

“Together, the two clinics will provide primary care, social work, behavioral, oral health, and physical therapy services,” says Business Insider, who estimates that together, the two clinics will serve about 35,000 people over the next five years.

Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be close to $1.9 billion.

While grateful, the city is not entirely surprised by Jordan’s generosity as he has given to many different philanthropic events for many years now.

“The money is not an issue for me; it’s the commitment to be able to make a difference and make an impact…” Jordan told CBS News last Friday.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Jordan talks to TODAY’s Craig Melvin during the show’s 7 o’clock and 8 o’clock hours on Monday, September 21.