Michael Dameski on World of Dance: 5 fast facts

Michael Dameski is one of the competitors on World of Dance. This 22-year old Australian dancer has quite the impressive portfolio, which also includes singing and acting.

While he is from Macedonian descent, he seems to love competing and representing Sydney, Australia on the show. His achievements include Disney’s Newsies the Broadway Musical, P!nk: Beautiful – Dance Version, and So You Think You Can Dance Australia.

There’s much more to him than what you see on World of Dance and we gathered the most important facts below.

1. He loves competing on World of Dance

Michael Dameski is a proud competitor and he’s often sharing photos from his performances on his social media pages. But it’s no wonder, as he’s super talented. Check out the video above to see his contemporary dance piece.

2. He has modeling experience

When Dameski isn’t on the dance floor, you may be able to find him in front of the cameras. Based on his Instagram posts, it’s clear that he is great at modeling. As fans can see, he uses his pictures to promote his dances on World of Dance.

3. Michael does know how to take a break

Even though Michael Dameski has found tremendous success in the dance world, he knows how to take a break. In fact, he recently spent some time in Mexico. It’s good to see that he knows how to take a vacation since he appears to work all the time.

4. He’s close with his sister

Though his family may not be with him as he competes all over the world, they still have a strong bond. Michael Dameski is close with his sister, Katrina Dameski, and he calls her his rockstar. How sweet!

5. He has style

While we probably didn’t need to tell you that Michael has style, we did dig up this older photo of him posing with his first car purchase in the U.S. – a BMW. As he explains he could not be happier and his achievement just proves that hard work pays off.

World Of Dance: World Final airs on Wednesday, September 12th at 8/7c on NBC.