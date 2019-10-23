Michael and Juliana on 90 Day Fiance Season 7: They met on a yacht while partying with celebs

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance hasn’t even started yet and already, it’s gearing up to be full of drama. One of the most talked-about couples already would be Michael and Juliana.

TLC shared a brand new sneak peek of the two and it’s clear that there will be a few bumps along the way as they go through the K-1 Visa process and head for the altar.

Michael is a 42-year-old “self-employed wine entrepreneur.” He describes himself as “very independent” and made it clear that he doesn’t want to sound too “douchey.”

His fiancee is Juliana, a hot 23-year-old model from Goiania, Brazil. She’s working to get her modeling career off the ground and wants to come to the U.S. to do it. That’s where Michael comes in.

The pair met on a yacht during a party where celebrities were present. It’s not what you’re thinking though. Michael has already made it clear multiple times that Juliana is “not a prostitute.”

In the 90 Day Fiance preview, he explained that he wanted to be with Juliana in America and the only way to do it was through a K-1 Visa. Michael already gave her access to his credit cards and even said that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

There will likely be a few snags along the way for Michael and Juliana though. In fact, it might be hard for her to even get permission to enter the U.S. after revealing that she was questioned about whether or not she was working as a prostitute.

There’s also the issue of Michael’s kids, who have already reminded him that they are closer in age to Juliana than he is.

And while Michael says he doesn’t care what other people think of the age gap between himself and Juliana, he probably does or he wouldn’t be bringing it up.

Michael says that marrying Juliana will be the “biggest risk” he’s ever taken in his life. Now, 90 Day Fiance viewers will get to watch and see if it all works out.

Michael and Juliana | 90 Day Fiance That moment when you lock eyes at a yacht party…#90DayFiance Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.