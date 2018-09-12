Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson divorce filed — MAFS shocker confirmed!

Many Married at First Sight viewers have been waiting for news of Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson’s divorce. We knew it was coming, it was just a matter of time.

Well, the time is now. The divorce has been filed and now, Mia can go back to her dating apps.

Season 7 of Married at First Sight has been relatively boring with the exception of Mia Bally’s arrest and all the drama that followed. Of course, it was exciting for MAFS viewers but finding out his wife had stalking charges couldn’t have been good for Tristan Thompson.

The (former) MAFS couple didn’t know about the stalking accusations against Mia or her active arrest warrant until they tried to head to Mexico on their honeymoon. After nearly two days of detainment, Tristan finally got his answers about why Mia was arrested.

They were shocking but he decided to continue on in the relationship. Tristan even stayed with Mia after she admitted to lying initially about who accused her of stalking and how she knew him.

Fast forward a couple episodes to the next bout of Mia drama. After the airport arrest started to die down, Mia and Tristan started trying to work on things again but then came a call from Tristan’s friend.

Mia’s photo was found on a dating app, causing Tristan to worry about Mia’s sincerity again. That time around, Tristan seemed to be checked out of the relationship but decided to continue trying to make things work.

When the idea of moving to Houston together came up and then Mia threw him under the bus with her family, that was another issue for Tristan. He and Mia argued about her approach. Tristan was upset because Mia didn’t follow the plan and put him in the hot seat with her family.

Unlike the other couples on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, Mia and Tristan have been having way more downs than ups. It was apparent from early on that they probably wouldn’t have a successful marriage.

It turns out that the MAFS viewers were right. Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson didn’t even make it to the reveal show at the end of the season.

Public records pulled from Dallas County where Mia resides show that the couple has already filed for divorce. The paperwork was filed on September 4. The petitioner was Mia Bally, meaning that she filed for divorce. The respondent was Tristan Thompson.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.