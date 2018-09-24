Mermaid Academy on Floribama Shore: Everything you need to know about ‘mermaid school’

On the next episode of Floribama Shore, the girls are headed to the “Mermaid Academy” so they can learn how to be mermaids. The trip was teased in the last sneak peek, prompting many viewers to ask what is a Mermaid Academy and is it open to just anyone?

Well, that depends on which mermaid school you’re trying to attend because there seem to be several different ones and all of them offer up different mermaid-themed activities.

Nilsa, Aimee, Kortni, and Candace head to the mermaid haven in hopes of reconnecting. The trip came just after a fallout between Nilsa and Aimee threatens to destroy their friendship.

After the two makeup, they decided to head over to the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park for the ultimate mermaid experience.

The Mermaid Show

As featured on Floribama Shore, the Mermaid Show is exactly what it sounds like. Guests sit in an enclosed area with viewing windows that allow them to see what is going on in a large pool or tank.

From there, a group of mermaids perform a synchronized show, moving effortlessly through the water like a real mermaid.

To see more about what the Weeki Wachi mermaid experience is all about, be sure to watch as the ladies of Floribama Shore learn some mermaid moves on the upcoming episode.

Floribama Shore airs on Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.