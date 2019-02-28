Mercedes Iman Diamond on RuPaul’s Drag Race: What her Instagram taught us

Mercedes Iman Diamond is currently a 30-year-old queen living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but she’s not from the US. In fact, she calls herself an African princess from Kenya.

She was born in Kenya but moved to the United States when she was 11.

However, the drag queen called Mercedes wasn’t born until 10 years later at the age of 21 after she started attending the world-famous ’90s gay clubs in downtown Minneapolis.

It was here that Mercedes Iman Diamond found her identity and her loyal fan base.

Mercedes may be a big threat for those who don’t feel comfortable on the stage. She claims to own any stage she steps on, and she captures the attention of the audience with her presence.

This could be a competitive edge that could be a threat to the other competitors.

On Mercedes Iman Diamond’s Instagram, fans can see that she’s both a glamorous drag queen and a fabulous African man in a suit. Iman Diamond’s ability to adjust to every situation is amazing.

Diamond’s website explains that drag saved her life. It’s uncertain how that happened exactly, but it’s something she may discuss on the show. However, she does open up about growing up in a difficult environment because of her bisexuality.

Mercedes Iman Diamond brings experience to the competition. She’s been an impersonator for 10 years and she recently shared a photo of herself with RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 4 winner, Monet X Change.

Maybe Iman Diamond got some advice from the winner, as the shows were filmed months ago.

Mercedes Iman Diamond’s story and competitive edge will be fun to watch on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, which starts tonight.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.