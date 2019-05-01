Mercedes Cephas episode one of the worst My 600-lb Life outcomes ever

Forget the “where is she now” posts, she isn’t. Mercedes Cephas was tonight’s subject on TLC’s My 600-lb Life and we can see why the network did not send out any assets ahead of this debacle.

From the get-go, Cephas lied, blubbered and wheedled — telling one sob story after another as she ate pretty much whatever she wanted and put her two kids into servitude tending to her, while she also used her cousin Brandon to pretty much ferry her everywhere.

How is she paying rent, buying minivans and all the different face piercing jewelry if all she can do is sit on a bed all day long? Who pays for all of this? Medical bills especially?

She was abused as a child by her deceased father. Check. This is a common denominator on this series, bad things happen in childhood to the subject of the series and the person eats their pain away or uses drugs or alcohol to self-medicate.

Understandable. We get it. Every week it’s an unraveling of some horrific bit of family dysfunction. But at least TRY to make an effort when you are given a chance to enter Dr. Nowzaradan’s weight loss program.

But unlike last week’s subject, Cillas Givens, who promised and made good and knew it was on him, Mercedes is a terrible example of excuses, lies, twisted stories, and outright usury behaviors.

And now…wait for it…she has erected a GoFundMe page so you can fund her trip back to Houston for maybe a chance to get her set up for weight loss surgery after she squandered a full year and two hours of my life watching this mess.

So, here she is now:

Mind you, she had a year and pretty much accomplished very little but this time she promises in her GoFundMe pitch it will all be different:

My name is Mercedes Cephas i am 37 years old single mother of 2 and I have been struggling with weight issues for most of my life and started to gain more weight during and after the births of both my children. I had csection with both and got infections both times leaving me with big open wounds that had to be closed with a wound vac machine and I couldn’t really get a round with the machine attached to me. I’m just so tired of not being able to be a regular mom like not being able to take my kids to the park or to just have family time with them or take them out or go to school plays or parent teacher conferences or to just check up on them at school also tired of missing family functions and gatherings birthdays and my family I’m ready to get my life back and start living again and my son want to go to the beach and I want to be the one to take him. That why I’m taking these steps to better my life for me and my children any donations will greatly appreciated I know its not goin to be easy I have a long road ahead of me but this is my start to a healthy life and journey for me and my children.

Time will tell for Mercedes because at the end of the day she doesn’t need a GoFundMe page, that’s lazy and frankly entitled.

She needs to eat the diet given to her and move a bit every day. That’s what she needs to do.

The rest is smoke, mirrors, and B.S.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays on TLC.