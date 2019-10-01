Mendeleyev on The Voice: Who is singer with the ultra-low voice?

Monday’s episode of The Voice featured 28-year-old singer Mendeleyev from Santa Barbara, California. The Blind Auditions Part 3, with coaches, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, has viewers buzzing about the singer with the ultra-low voice.

Mendeleyev wowed all four coaches on The Voice last night with his unique singing voice that is able to transition from a high singing voice to an unusually low voice.

His cover of Bob Dylan’s Girl From the North Country (see video below) earned a four-chair turn and had all the judges gushing.

Kelly Clarkson compared Mendeleyev’s voice to the “best glass of pinot noir ever.”

“I feel like a warm blanket was just wrapped around me, and I’m being tucked in, and it’s the most beautiful moment ever,” she continued. “I would love to hear a record of you on vinyl.”

Clarkson also gushed over how he could take his singing voice high and then low the next moment. In her excitement, the words spilled out of her lips so fast that Shelton interrupted her.

“What did she just say?” Shelton asked. “I heard…. [Shelton elicited laughter by spoofing Clarkson’s fast talk with gibberish sounds]. Anybody understand that? Was it an audio malfunction?”

Gwen Stefani was the first to ask for the singer’s name and where he was from? Although we are earlier told that he lives in Venice, California, the singer said he was from Santa Barbara, California.

Jaws dropped when Mendeleyev shared his name. His full name is a recital of some of history’s most famous scholars and scientists.

“My name is Mendeleyev Galileo Einstein Pythagoras Darwin Euclid Leonardo Allan-Blitz,” he said slowly and added that he wasn’t joking.

Dmitri Mendeleyev (1834-1907) was the Russian genius who gave us the periodic table, while Euclid of Alexandria was the Greek mathematician (c. 365–300 BC) who wrote the famous Elements, and is often referred to as the founder of geometry. Elijah Allan Blitz is the Emmy-nominated actor, singer, and director, from Santa Barbara, California, known for his Take Every Wave: Laird in VR (2017).

When Shelton asked Mendeleyev whether he had a nickname that was a shorter version of his name, he said they could call him “Lev,” which was short for “Mendeleyev.”

But John Legend said he was not afraid to pronounce his first name, “Mendeleyev.”

Clarkson caused more laughter when she wondered where his parents got the names from. “Did they like drugs…?”

Someone suggested that his parents were hippies, and Mendeleyev actually admitted it was true!

Legend explained that what he loved about Mendeleyev was that his singing was “unique” and “artistic.”

“No one else is gonna do what you did in the way that you did it, and it was a really powerful moment,” Legend said. He added that most of the time people were biased to tenors like Bruno Mars, who are able to hit high notes.

“But you’re fireworks hitting the low notes,” Legend concluded. “Your tone is so rich and so beautiful and the story was wrapped in your voice.”

All the coaches wanted him on their team but Mendeleyev picked Legend as his coach.

Gwen Stefani tried to win him over by saying she could relate to him because she was from Anaheim, California. She said her parents were into bluegrass and folk music, and that her family used to go to Santa Barbara to see the local bands play.

But Legend apparently won Mendeleyev over when he asked what other artists he would like to cover on the show.

Mendeleyev said he would like to cover Richie Havens.

“Richie Havens is a huge inspiration for me,” he said, “Not many people know who he is.”

But Legend knew who Richie Havens was, and he started singing a Richie Havens song much to Mendeleyev’s surprise. Everyone knew at that moment that Legend had won Mendeleyev over.

“Mendeleyev has a beautiful tone, it’s rich, it’s obviously a deep baritone and that makes him stand out in the crowd,” Legend said.

Many fans also took to Twitter to gush over Mendeleyev’s performance.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.