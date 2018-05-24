Memorial Day schedule for ABC, CBS, NBC daytime dramas: Good news and bad for soap fans!

Monday May 28, 2018, is Memorial Day, a day many consider the unofficial start of summer. It also means the networks switch up the regular soap lineups, figuring most of us will be barbequing, beach-going, and waving flags at parades.

If you’re wondering what sorts of soapy interruptions are in store, we have the full 411 on what each network is airing on Memorial Day.

ABC sticks to its annual tradition and will not air a new episode of General Hospital. Instead, tune in to see the blockbuster episode in which ex-husband and wife super spy team Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Anna (Finola Hughes) team up to look for her son Heinrik (Wes Ramsey). This was a Friday (April 13) cliffhanger, so you know it’s got plenty of sizzling action and fireworks.

Conversely, CBS will air all new episodes of both The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful. The fallout from Lope’s wedding and Genoa City’s party extravaganza appear likely plots to be featured.

Over on NBC, Days of Our Lives will be preempted on Memorial Day. By the way, your soapy fix will also be interrupted on Thursday June 7 and Friday June 8, for the 122nd edition of the 2018 French Open.