Melissa Ponzio plays Chief Boden’s wife on Chicago Fire: Here’s what you need to know

Melissa Ponzio plays Chief Boden’s wife on Chicago Fire. The actress has been on the show since Season 2 when she turned up at Firehouse 51 to help during a black-out.

Ponzio’s character Donna Boden was formerly Donna Robbins, and she started out as an elementary school teacher on the show. Shortly after they began dating, Donna became pregnant, leading to a proposal from Wallace Boden.

The couple got married at Firehouse 51 and it was a big production for the cast and the show itself. Their son’s name is Terrace Boden, and he pops up every now and then. Donna also has a brother named Julian Robbins.

Melissa Ponzio and Eamonn Walker on Chicago Fire

The duo of Melissa Ponzio as Donna and Eamonn Walker as Wallace (Boden) has worked very well on the show. The couple started out slowly, but NBC viewers have been able to watch every step of the relationship. They work well together, even though there have been some bumps along the way for the characters.

Though Ponzio doesn’t guest-star in all that many episodes, she routinely shows up when there are family episodes involving Chief Boden. Ponzio has now guest-starred as Donna on 29 episodes of the show, including the latest one, from April 3, titled No Such Thing as Bad Luck.

a little over one day left to help @ChildrenMending with a special lunch with me :))) thanks for your support 💛 #ChildrenMendingHearts ::: https://t.co/JefY6WfG2m — Melissa Ponzio (@MelissaPonzio1) March 12, 2019

In addition to her time on the Chicago Fire cast, actress Melissa Ponzio spent a lot of time on Teen Wolf. She played Melissa McCall on the show for 71 episodes. Before that, she appeared as Karen during a season of The Walking Dead. Additional television appearances for Ponzio included NCIS, CSI: Miami, Banshee, and The Vampire Diaries in guest-starring roles.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.