Melanie Olmstead: Yellowstone airs tribute to production crew member following death

The closing minutes of the Yellowstone Season 2 finale featured a tribute to Melanie Olmstead.

Most Yellowstone fans had never heard of Melanie Olmstead, and many took to social media to ask who she was. Many also wanted to know about her connection to the show.

Melanie Olmstead at the end of @Yellowstone. Who was that? #Yellowstone — Michelle (@MichelleInCAL) August 29, 2019

What was Melanie Olmstead connection to the show? — Agoldy1957 (@Agoldy1957) August 29, 2019

Yes… who's Melanie Olmstead? Showed her name at the end of the show and that she died in 2019? — LHC (@standupgal1962) August 29, 2019

Who is Melanie Olmstead? — Ztwan (@Ztwan1) August 29, 2019

Who was Melanie Olmstead? #YellowstoneTV — Angela Farris (@MsAJF) August 29, 2019

If you also wondered who Olmstead was, here is what we know about her.

Who was Melanie Olmstead?

Melanie Olmstead’s IMDb page does not list Yellowstone among her credits. It seems clear from the fact the Yellowstone Season 2 finale included the dedication that she must have worked as a member of the production crew in Utah.

Melanie Olmstead died on May 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to her IMDb page, she worked as a driver in the transportation department for several films and TV shows. Her credits included working as a driver for the post-production team of Good Joe Bell (2020), cast driver for Hereditary (2018), and driver for the production team of the comedy-horror TV series Snatchers in 2017.

She also worked on 12 episodes of the TV series Andi Mack in 2017.

Her other credits included Wind River (2017), Point Break (2015), Wild Horses (2015), Jackie & Ryan (2014), and John Carter (2012). She also worked as a van driver with the transportation team for Frozen (2010).

She worked as a location assistant with the location management team for Primary Suspect (2000).

Her last post to her Facebook page was in June 2018. She talked about her love for horses and her horse Mahogany, who just celebrated her 37th birthday.

My love affair with horses started about the time I learned to walk, but I didn’t get my first “just mine” horse until I… Posted by Melanie Olmstead on Tuesday, June 12, 2018

“My love affair with horses started about the time I learned to walk, but I didn’t get my first “just mine” horse until I was an adult,” Melanie writes. “This beautiful, amazing girl has been with me since college and recently celebrated her 37th birthday—for my non-horsey friends, that’s over 100 in human years—and she’s still doing great!”

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

“Happy birthday, Mahogany, and thanks for being my oldest friend,” she added.