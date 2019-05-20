Home > Smallscreen

Meghan McCain gets roasted for spoiling GoT ending on The View, apologizes

By
20th May 2019 6:55 PM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain apologizes for spoiling Game of Thrones. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Zumapress

Meghan McCain was forced to apologize after hundreds of fans took to social media to slam her for spoiling the Game of Thrones series finale during The View’s Hot Topics segment on Monday.

It all started when Whoopi Goldberg described the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 8 as “a giant moment in pop culture.” Goldberg expressed amazement at the popularity of the show, commenting that some GoT fans were actually in need of counseling due to grief after the conclusion of the series.

But she admitted that she stopped watching the HBO drama series after the Red Wedding massacre that occurred in Season 3, Episode 9, titled The Rains of Castamere, which aired on June 2, 2013.

The View panelists then asked if there was anyone in the audience who was also having a hard time adjusting after the end of the series, and some members of the audience raised their hands to indicate they were.

Joy Behar described the situation as “sad,” but revealed she has never seen an episode of the entire series.

McCain then lamented that she “spent eight years of [her] life watching this and it was a horrible ending.”

She then began divulging details of the ending of the series finale and revealed the character who ended up taking the Iron Throne.

Co-host Sunny Hostin yelled to make her stop spoiling the series finale.

“I’m sorry, but it’s all over the internet,” McCain insisted as Goldberg got up and walked away. “As a dedicated fan who watched live last night, like everyone is supposed to, it was terrible! I’m so disappointed.”

Noticing the reaction of some in the audience, she wondered aloud why the producers included Game of Thrones on the list of topics to be discussed if they didn’t want her to talk about what happened.

“So we’re clear, I wasn’t told ‘no spoilers’ and I wasn’t told I couldn’t say anything,” McCain argued. “Apparently I’m going to get the wrath of the internet when I leave.”

She was right that she would get the “wrath of the internet” as fans immediately took to social media to vent their frustration and anger.

But some fans defended her.

McCain later took to Twitter to make a belated apology and suggested that West Coast fans should avoid seeing The View if they didn’t want to hear her spoil the concluding episode of GoT.

But her apology was still not sufficient to placate some fans who continued attacking her on Twitter.

The Game of Thrones finale aired on Sunday night, May 19. It can be seen now on HBO.

Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!