Meghan McCain gets roasted for spoiling GoT ending on The View, apologizes

Meghan McCain was forced to apologize after hundreds of fans took to social media to slam her for spoiling the Game of Thrones series finale during The View’s Hot Topics segment on Monday.

I’m so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today! I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad. Don’t watch west coast if you don’t want a spoiler. 😞 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 20, 2019

It all started when Whoopi Goldberg described the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 8 as “a giant moment in pop culture.” Goldberg expressed amazement at the popularity of the show, commenting that some GoT fans were actually in need of counseling due to grief after the conclusion of the series.

But she admitted that she stopped watching the HBO drama series after the Red Wedding massacre that occurred in Season 3, Episode 9, titled The Rains of Castamere, which aired on June 2, 2013.

The View panelists then asked if there was anyone in the audience who was also having a hard time adjusting after the end of the series, and some members of the audience raised their hands to indicate they were.

Joy Behar described the situation as “sad,” but revealed she has never seen an episode of the entire series.

McCain then lamented that she “spent eight years of [her] life watching this and it was a horrible ending.”

She then began divulging details of the ending of the series finale and revealed the character who ended up taking the Iron Throne.

Co-host Sunny Hostin yelled to make her stop spoiling the series finale.

“I’m sorry, but it’s all over the internet,” McCain insisted as Goldberg got up and walked away. “As a dedicated fan who watched live last night, like everyone is supposed to, it was terrible! I’m so disappointed.”

Noticing the reaction of some in the audience, she wondered aloud why the producers included Game of Thrones on the list of topics to be discussed if they didn’t want her to talk about what happened.

“So we’re clear, I wasn’t told ‘no spoilers’ and I wasn’t told I couldn’t say anything,” McCain argued. “Apparently I’m going to get the wrath of the internet when I leave.”

She was right that she would get the “wrath of the internet” as fans immediately took to social media to vent their frustration and anger.

@TheView boycott watching the View until they Replace @MeghanMcCain. Someone who's mouthy and cant control themselves needs to be removed. Dont watch until they fire her!! If this had been a avengers spoiler shed be done right away since ABC is owned by disney!!! — Andrew B. Michaels (@AndrewBMichael1) May 20, 2019

John Oliver Drags Meghan McCain: ‘The Most Embarrassing Child of a Prominent Political Figure’#JohnOliver #MeghanMcCainhttps://t.co/7QUHYcwae9 — Oden (@Gjallarhornet) May 20, 2019

#meghanmccain just spoiled the end of GOT on live TV – then attacked everyone else after her mistake. The dumb producers who didn’t tell her not to spoil it, the triggered audience, the cohosts who aren’t true fans b/c they didn’t watch the finale live. Gee, what a lovely human. — Andrea Griffith Cash (@AndreaGCash) May 20, 2019

#meghanmccain said diehard fans should’ve watched GOT live. Well when mommy isn’t a millionaire, diehard fans, may have work, sick kids/family, a plethora of things that prevents them from watching live🤔 Proof that you have no conscience or empathy @TheView why? @MeghanMcCain — Natalie Allen (@natalietallen) May 20, 2019

So @MeghanMcCain drops a huge spoiler on The View and instead of for ONE MOMENT feeling bad or apologizing she just starts screaming at the rest of the room and making it their fault that it was a spoiler???? — Zin(FTW) (@zinseng) May 20, 2019

@MeghanMcCain being clueless as to what Spoilers are. — She/Her (@BeingA_R_S) May 20, 2019

@TheView @sunny So, Meghan’s an idiot. She claims no one told her to avoid GOT spoilers. She just ruined it for EVERYONE who either hasn’t seen the series finale, are still catching up or plan on watching. Thanks idiot. @MeghanMcCain says a true fan watches when it airs. Dumbass. — Evie Lozada-Mueller ©️ (@EveMue) May 20, 2019

But some fans defended her.

Anyone who waits to watch the final episode knows if they view tv, read news anywhere, or listen to conversation they are bound to hear spoilers, esp the next day. I was disappointed in the ending also. Totally agree about Bran! 😡 — Joni (@grastwe) May 20, 2019

Okay. No. I’m with @MeghanMcCain here If you care that much about spoilers for one of the most watched shows on television WATCH. IT. LIVE. #GOThttps://t.co/GMVXBXLojR — Liam Shimizu (@L_i_A_M_K) May 20, 2019

It’s a TV show. Absolutely no such thing as spoilers after the air date. — Andre_Mills (@Andre_Mills1) May 20, 2019

OMG seriously? 😂 The spoilers are all over every social media outlet and the internet. If these people are getting butthurt over spoilers, they should really just stick their heads in the sand until they can watch it 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Maggie (@maggiebesq) May 20, 2019

McCain later took to Twitter to make a belated apology and suggested that West Coast fans should avoid seeing The View if they didn’t want to hear her spoil the concluding episode of GoT.

But her apology was still not sufficient to placate some fans who continued attacking her on Twitter.

Never assume everyone has seen the end. Do assume everyone HATES spoilers, especially delivered by a spoilt brat. — eleanor cummins19731 (@elliesea) May 20, 2019

SPOILER ALERT: @MeghanMcCain is a complete MORON!!! See Megatron, that's how it's done!!! — Hot Wings & Horror (@HotWingsHorror) May 20, 2019

Just one more reason you need to be yanked from network television. One has to be all kinds of stupid to have to be told to avoid spoilers. Waiting now for you to link this to "my father." 😒 — NancyH11 (@nancy_heaton) May 20, 2019

That was pretty stupid. I agree you shouldn’t have to wait forever…but come on…how dumb. Give it at least a week. Ugh.

Next time someone sees you going into a movie I hope they shout the ending at you, and say a real fan would have seen it on opening night! — Cat (@felinefine11) May 20, 2019

The Game of Thrones finale aired on Sunday night, May 19. It can be seen now on HBO.