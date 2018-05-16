Meghan Markle on General Hospital in 2002: Watch her acting debut!

Everyone under the sun knows that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to marry this weekend. However, what you may not know is that the marvelous Ms. M. (for a few more days anyway), began her acting career in ABC soap General Hospital!

Today she’s best known for her work in Suits, the USA Network drama in which she debuted in 2011. But the talented actress made her first television appearance back in 2002 on GH.

A decade before her breakout role as Rachel Zane began, Meghan played a nurse named Jill on the legendary ABC soap.

In the November 14, 2002 episode, Meghan appeared briefly in what’s known as an “under five” role, meaning if you blinked you missed her! Actually the term refers to a fleeting character appearance which nonetheless comes with a bit of dialogue: five or fewer lines.

You can catch former model Meghan in her hospital scrubs at General Hospital in this clip from ABC:

Yep, that’s Mac (John J. York) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) in the clip as well! Her stint on the soap was brief, but she does have a friend in General Hospital current star, Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix), who tweeted his best wishes to the happy couple: “Congrats to my friend, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Such exciting news!”

Congrats to my friend @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Such exciting news! — Marc Anthony Samuel (@marcasart) November 27, 2017

In fact, Meghan’s father, Thomas W. Markle, worked as a lighting director on GH! These days the Royal Wedding has become a bit of a grand soap opera itself hasn’t it?

We send our own very best wishes to Harry and Meghan, wishing you a lifetime of happiness and joy!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.