Meet the woman who wants to look like a human blow-up sex doll on Botched

This week on Botched, it’s time for some bimbofication as Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow meet a woman called Alicia who wants to look like a human blow-up sex doll.

The busty blonde and her partner are both keen on body modification, with him having loads of piercings and tattoos. Alicia tells the doctors that when she met her partner one thing that was made clear was her fascination with blonde hair and big boobs. Unsurpisingly he took this pretty well and is happy for her to pursue her dreams of looking like an inflatable doll.

Alicia wants to look like a bimbo and even calls the process bimbofication. But she is quick to point out that she does not consider herself a bimbo, it’s just that she sees her body as a form of art.

She’s had huge breast implants and also wants to maybe get a rib or two removed to create a smaller waist. Though her suggestion of having her hands sowed together to look more like dolls hands does not go down well with Dr. Dubrow.

Also on this week’s show, a twin gets nose surgery so that he goes back to looking like his brother and a patient the docs deem high risk is after a seventh breast procedure.

Botched airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ON E!