Meet the Putmans exclusive: Doing laundry for a family of 26 is total chaos

What happens when you have to do the laundry for a family of 26? Yup, as our exclusive clip from this week’s Meet the Putmans on TLC shows — it’s total chaos!

The mothers and some of the children have to head down to the local laundromat after their laundry machine at home breaks down.

But with trollies to ride in and machines to play with, mayhem ensues. Watch the clip as the laundry employee is left stunned when she finds out everyone there is from one family.

One of the moms, Megan, says: “Typically, at home, the kids are old enough to help out and carry laundry baskets and things. Here, there’s fun things to ride on, there’s things to get into, places to crawl under…”

This week’s Meet the Putmans episode also sees the family celebrate Mother’s Day, which means five dads have to surprise their wives. But things don’t quite go to plan when matriarch of the family Barb undergoes a mammogram and gets worrying results.

