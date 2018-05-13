90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? Season 3 cast: Meet the couples

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? Season 3 is almost here — and here’s the cast taking part!

Six couples are heading back into the spotlight to give viewers an update on how things panned out between them.

When appearing on the original show, they all had 90 days to choose whether or not they would get married or call it quits, sending one of them back home.

Get ready to follow their lives again when Season 3 kicks off on May 20 with nine 2-hour episodes and a two-part special.

One thing is for sure, the drama is far from over when Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns.

From couples who stayed together, to ones that have already split — the new season looks like it will not disappoint!

Jorge and Anfisa

Jorge and Anfisa were at the center of a lot of drama, but did end up getting married on 90 Day Fiance. However, they are definitely NOT living the married life.

Last season, the troubled couple split during the tell-all and so far, it doesn’t look like they are interested in fixing things.

In fact, Jorge has been using the D-word (as in divorce.) That would endanger Anfisa’s ability to stay in the US, but she says she’s not going back to Russia.

Things get extra tense when someone from Jorge’s past shows back up and shares a big secret.

After revealing that the 90 Day Fiance star may have fathered a 10-year old daughter, Anfisa gets even more upset at her husband. It looks like it would take a miracle to bring these two back together!

Nicole and Azan

Nicole and Azan are also having some problems but of a different nature. Azan is getting ready for the K-1 VISA interview so they can leave Morocco.

This should be the final step before heading back to America but it’s definitely not the least of their worries.

Nicole is still struggling to get her family on board with her relationship. While she struggles to convince her family to accept Azan, Nicole will learn something about her new spouse that will cause some major trust issues.

It’s not quite clear what Azan’s secret is but it will be revealed during this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Chantel and Pedro

Chantel and Pedro celebrated with two weddings and they are still not finding their groove. Like many couples, they fight about money a lot. In this case, it’s because Pedro has been sending it back to his family in the Dominican Republic and Chantel doesn’t like that.

Chantel’s family isn’t too fond of Pedro either and think he may have a big secret that would change everything.

With a major feud brewing and the constant tension between Chantel and Pedro, her family is considering hiring an investigator to look deeper into his past. When the family starts meddling, that usually doesn’t turn out well.

Molly and Luis

Meanwhile, Molly and Luis are back together for now. Molly decided to give love another shot after Luis came back — but will it last?

The couple are having a really hard time getting Molly’s daughters on-board. They aren’t happy about Luis being their stepdad and that causes quite a bit of drama.

Russ and Paola

Keeping with this drama trend, Russ and Paola are having plenty of it. A family emergency takes them back to Colombia after they get news that Paola’s grandmother is ill.

Once back in her home country, her family has a lot to say about the move to Miami. They want Paola back and it looks like they might not be the only ones.

Paola’s best friend Juan is also causing major problems in Russ and Paola’s marriage. She doesn’t want to put Juan in his place and it’s making her husband very uncomfortable.

Things look bleak when Russ gives Paola an ultimatum, letting her know that if Juan doesn’t go, he will.

David and Annie

David and Annie are also still having trouble. Money remains an issue for the pair, but it’s not the only problem they’re dealing with.

David tries to reunite with his kids and it’s definitely not the fairytale ending that he was planning on. With Annie and the children butting heads, she starts having second thoughts about her move to America. Is this really the American dream?

All six couples have been dealing with some major relationship trouble leading up to Season 3 of the TLC hit and it might lead to at least a few divorces.

Find out who will stay together and who won’t make it to the end when 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? returns for Season 3.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 3 premieres on May 20 at 8/7c.