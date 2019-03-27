Meet Hodor and head to NYC in Dragon Wagon for Game of Thrones premiere contest, details!

27th March 2019 3:22 PM ET

Remember Hodor, the Game of Thrones giant who could only say “Hodor” and the tragic backstory of why that was?

HBO has arranged the coolest contest ever. The actor who played Hodor, Kristian Nairn, will accompany one lucky winner to ride in style from Boston to New York to attend the season 8 premiere.

Where is the contest held?

Sign up at the AT&T Flagship store in Boston (699 Boylston St) on April 2, 2019, between 12 pm to 6 pm, to enter for the opportunity to walk the red carpet at the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones in New York City.

What is the prize?

Sweepstakes winners will get a seat on HBO’s Dragon Wagon luxury bus that goes from Boston to New York on April 3 in time for the Game of Thrones world premiere.

What do I need to do?

Head to the Boston AT&T Flagship store at 12 pm ET on Tuesday, April 2, and you will have a chance to meet Kristian Nairn who will be greeting Game of Thrones fans, taking photos and “holding the door” for the activation.

Who was Hodor?

Only the coolest — and sadly not with us anymore — GoT character!

Game of Thrones killed off our beloved Hodor in the episode called The Door. It occurred when an army of wights descended on Bran and company.

This attack caused the flashback where we saw a teenage Hodor (when he was called Wylis) suffer a mental break, destined to only be able to utter the phrase “hold the door” after Meera kept telling him to “Hold the door”

Sadly the man remained childlike, the gentle giant who served as Bran Stark’s legs:

More details about the contest:

From HBO:

Also on April 2, AT&T store visitors can be among the first to demo the highly-anticipated Magic Leap One with Game of Thrones presents “The Dead Must Die,” a Magic Leap Encounter that challenges the bravest of fans to confront a White Walker and lead the fight for the living. Five lucky winners and a guest will find out the evening of Tuesday, April 2nd whether they’ve won a seat aboard the decked out “Dragon Wagon” which leaves from the Boston AT&T store on the morning of April 3rd at 10AM ET, bringing passengers to the Game of Thrones red carpet premiere in New York City. While in New York, “Dragon Wagon” sweepstakes winners will claim their rightful spot in the Game of Thrones Fanzone to catch a glimpse of their favorite cast members on the red carpet. Winners will then be ushered into the season 8 premiere giving them a chance to see the debut episode before it airs on HBO, Sunday April 14th. Following the screening, winners will re-board the “Dragon Wagon” and travel like the Three Eyed Raven back to Boston where their epic adventure will conclude. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 and older. For complete Official Rules, visit www.GoTDragonWagon.com beginning 4/2/19. Sweepstakes ends 6:00 PM ET on 4/2/19. Sponsor: Home Box Office, Inc., 1100 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10036.

Game of Thrones is back for the last season on Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c on HBO and will be available to stream anytime on HBO GO and HBO NOW, in addition to HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.