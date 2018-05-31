McDaniel Smith murdered in the street leaving a new case for detective Rod Demery to solve on Murder Chose Me

McDaniel Smith is gunned down in the street and Shreveport Police Department homicide detective Rod Demery is determined to get to the bottom of the case on Murder Chose Me.

March, 2012, and McDaniel Smith III was found fatally wounded on the street around 4:00 A.M. at 200 block of Webster in the Allendale area of Shreveport, Louisiana.

That block only had a few occupants and detectives soon ascertained that Smith had been arguing with a woman he’d previously dated. At some point another man, Damien Pipkins, became involved in the fight and police believed that 30-year-old Pipkins had pulled a gun and shot Smith.

They obtained a search warrant for a property in Webster Street and inside found a large amount of cocaine and ammunition. Once Pipkins found out that the police were looking for him, he handed himself in and was arrested, charged with second-degree murder.

