Mayans MC cast attends season one red carpet premiere in Hollywood

Mayans MC is the second installation of the Sons of Anarchy universe created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James (co-creator, co-executive producer, writer) taking place four years after the events of the flagship series.

It follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the never-before-seen Mayans MC Santo Padre charter on the Southern California/Mexico border.

On Tuesday, August 28, the Mayans MC cast took to the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the premiere of FX’s long-awaited motorcycle drama series. The event was held ahead of the show’s network debut in the United States on Tuesday, September 4, on FX.

Here are the highlights from the cast as they stepped on to the red carpet, before viewing the fruits of their labor.

Kurt Sutter (co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer) and wife Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) arrive at the Mayans MC premiere.

Mayans MC guest star and Sons of Anarchy alum Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez) holds wife Yadi Valerio Rivera close for a photo.

JD Pardo (EZ Reyes) arrives at the TCL Chinese Theatre dressed to impress.

Edward James Olmos (Filipe Reyes) strikes a stoic pose.

Mayans MC antagonist Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) looking less than menacing as he smiles in excitement.

Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas) proves the best accessory is a smile.

Carla Baratta (Adelita) puts her rebellious character to rest and stuns the crowd.

Noberto Barba (executive producer, and director of episodes 101,102,109) took to Twitter to express the reception of Mayans MC.

Vincent Rocco Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez) gives a warm greeting upon arrival.

Showing support for the Mayans MC cast was Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas (Allesandro Montez).

Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Maurice Compte, and Richard Cabral also joined their co-stars on the red carpet.

The large cast of Mayans MC also includes the talents of Frankie Loyal, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Tony Plana, Ada Maris, and Gino Vento. Read more about the Mayans MC characters and our predictions for them here.

Mayans MC premieres on Tuesday, September 4, at 10pm on FX.