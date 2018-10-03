Mayans M.C. Uch/Opossum Recap: All’s fair in love and war

Mayans M.C. is turning out to be the hit that everyone expected from FX as we roar into the midseason finale. The Sons of Anarchy spinoff has already received a green light on Season 2 of the Kurt Sutter and Elgin James produced series.

With episode 5 increasing the tension and leaving room for much to unfold, the news of a second season makes the remaining half of Season 1 all the more exciting.

Episode 5 opens as an opossum scavenges around trash heaps lining the street, playing dead as EZ rides past. EZ arrives at the hospital where officer Franky Rogan awaits.

EZ pleads with him to see Emily, who helps EZ slip past Galindo’s men already inside. In the hospital, Miguel reaches out to comfort Emily but she is unresponsive to his touch.

In the exam room, EZ explains to Emily that the incident at the church involving the rebels is all over the news. EZ makes a point that the murder is out of character for the Los Olvidados.

Emily lies to EZ, pushing the narrative that the rebels are responsible. Before EZ leaves, she probes him for information on her son to which EZ also lies. Nestor sees EZ leave Emily’s room.

EZ calls his brother Angel to report the circumstance between the rebels and the cartel. As Angel hangs up the phone, he hears a noise from inside as home.

Angel enters the living room to find Alice Reed’s head on the recliner and Cole waiting for him. Cole reveals the militia became a liability, therefore he and his military associates took them out. Angel and Cole arrange for the sale of Adelita’s six keys of heroin in exchange for a favor.

At the hospital waiting room, Miguel and Devante discuss having distributed Adelita’s photo around Santa Madre, motivating others to capture her.

Miguel expresses that Emily will not speak with him after what happened to the nun as Nestor joins them informing Miguel he saw EZ leave Emily’s room.

EZ visits with his father Felipe outside of a Mexican restaurant. EZ explains what happened to Emily. EZ contemplates telling Emily what he knows about Cristobal. Felipe explains he would have to disclose his entire deal, which is a significant risk given her involvement with Galindo.

EZ departs on his motorcycle as a black SUV pulls up beside him. The passenger instructs EZ to follow them. Felipe then locks up his butcher shop and retrieves a revolver from a paper dispenser.

In front of the clubhouse, Coco, Angel, and Gilly discuss Miguel framing the rebels. Gilly reveals that the rebels are moving camp as a precaution.

Angel defines the terms of the deal which includes smuggling Cole’s translator under the border. Gilly and Coco are uncomfortable with the idea, yet Gilly volunteers to help. Angel instructs Gilly to return to the old tunnel found in the last episode and discover where it leads.

EZ follows the Galindo SUV to an undeveloped lot where Miguel anticipates him. Miguel acknowledges EZ’s nostalgic feelings for Emily before describing his latest business venture. After brief artificial bonding over speaking Latin, Miguel threatens EZ to stay away from Emily.

The mayor of Santo Padre, Antonia Pena, interrupts with her arrival on the lot. As EZ returns to his motorcycle an opossum is sniffing at the ground.

Meanwhile, in the clubhouse chapel, Marcus Alvarez shows Bishop, Hank, and Taza the photograph of Adelita. Alvarez advises them to keep the information confidential until the club is Judas free.

In the club’s underground tunnels, the Reyes brothers discuss EZ’s encounters with Emily and Miguel. Angel scolds him explaining EZ’s knowledge of the abduction won’t win her back. Angel then assures EZ that once they complete Cole’s favor everything will fall into place.

In Santa Madre, Adelita speaks with Father Rodrigo discussing that the death of a nun is tied to the rebels. Rodrigo reveals that Adelitas real name is Luisa and illustrates the moment she makes it personal is the moment she loses her control. She rejects this notion and Father Rodrigo promises to persuade the people to back the Los Olvidados.

EZ and Angel emerge from the tunnels on the other side of the border. Angel explains that Adelita needs the cash for the next phase of the plan, though he doesn’t know what that plan is.

Angel and EZ drive to the house where they’re supposed to pick up the man they were requested to smuggle. Upon entering the house, Mexican police spring from their hiding places.

Angel and EZ are bound along with Cole’s translator and his wife. The police officer demands $100,000 for their release and suggests sending EZ to relay the message, not trusting Angel to return. He informs EZ if he doesn’t deliver the ransom by morning, he will kill them all.

Frantic, EZ calls Coco for help gathering cash for Angel’s release. Coco hastily departs the salvage yard as Bishop, Hank, and Taza emerge from the clubhouse.

Bishop questions Chucky on Coco’s sudden departure, who explains that Coco received a distressing phone call. Chucky then confesses he saw Coco at the diner the previous day fighting with a young Latina woman. Given the time frame, Hank recalls that was when Coco was thought to be watching Alice’s place.

Taza shows Chucky the photo of Adelita but he cannot positively identify the girl.

Suspicious, Bishop assigns Hank the responsibility of following Coco. Alvarez then bids Bishop farewell, before returning to Oakland, CA.

In a brief scene, Felipe takes a seat next to Kevin Jimenz’s father at a bar, querying on his grandchildren.

EZ and Coco arrive at Adelita’s new campsite to gain her assistance in freeing Angel from the Mexican police.

Adelita remarks that even if the police get the money, they’ll kill him anyway.

Enraged by Adelita’s dismissiveness, EZ reminds her that Angel is in the situation because of his alliance with her. Adelita slaps EZ for his response before EZ reminds her that she needs Angel to take down Galindo. She finally agrees to help rescue Angel.

Meanwhile, Gilly is investigating the tunnel discovered in the last episode. At the end of the tunnel, he finds a hatch which leads out of the basement of Victoria’s house to her backyard.

Gilly runs into Creeper and Riz, who are surprised to see him there. Gilly makes the excuse that he is there to pick up Creeper. However, Riz and Creeper take note that Gilly did not travel on his motorcycle.

As Emily prepares to be discharged from the hospital, Devante remarks her input on the rebels was a brilliant idea but if she’s going to be involved she can’t pick and choose what she does not like about the life.

She explains that Miguel was ruthless even before they were married, but she knew that he had a compassionate heart. However, after Cristobal’s abduction, Miguel is unbalanced.

Coco and EZ guide Adelita and Pablo to the house where the Mexican police are holding Angel as children play outside. Adelita offers the commander one key of heroin as payment for the release of his captives.

While in the dress warehouse, Hank emerges from the club’s tunnel system to Miguel’s pew. He calls Bishop to inform him that he followed Coco through the tunnels but lost him. As Bishop ends the call with Hank, Creeper, and Gilly return to the clubhouse.

When Creeper questions where Coco is, Gilly steps off to the side to make a call as Riz glances over at him from the bar.

Back in Santa Madre, the police chief takes the heroin as payment, releasing Angel and Cole’s friend. However, he wants to keep Adelita as the cartel wants her. Adelita threatens that if he doesn’t keep his word, he’ll have to face the consequences.

Pablo steps outside and signals to the kids playing football. The kids then put on their masks and begin to shoot the police, killing them and freeing Adelita. Angel thanks Adelita as she kisses him unexpectedly, telling him to never get in trouble again.

Angel then delivers the translator to Cole. Impressed by Angel’s work, Cole raises the payment per key of heroin. He then issues a warning to Angel not to cross him, or he will get the same treatment the militia did as tosses Angel Alice’s severed head.

Felipe is then seen casing out Kevin Jimenez’s house, taking pictures of his wife and children. Laying next to him on the seat of his truck is the tan lockbox containing Felipe’s personal information.

Later that night, mayor Pena pulls up to the clubhouse to have a word with Bishop. She explains that during her meeting with Galindo he threatened that he would move his development project out of the county if she didn’t get the zoning requirements in order.

Bishop explains that Miguel might be overreacting due to his son’s kidnapping but the mayor is afraid that if something happens to Galindo’s son, it will blow back on the town. Bishop hugs her in consolement.

As Antonia is about to leave, Angel and his crew return to the clubhouse. Taza and Bishop question where they’ve been all day, mentioning that Coco left in a hurry. Unsatisfied with Coco’s excuse, Bishop requests that Hank keep a close eye on Coco and Angel, their most prominent suspects.

EZ enters an RV that is parked on the club property to find Emily sitting inside waiting for him. Emily reveals that when he went to prison and shut her out, she had an abortion to spite him. Now that her son Cristobal has been taken, she believes she is being punished for her previous actions.

In the heat of the emotions, EZ and braces Emily. Just as EZ is about to tell her the truth about her son’s whereabouts, they are interrupted by Angel.

Emily quickly leaves and EZ attempts to call after her but Angel forcefully holds him back.

Angel scolds EZ about seeing Emily which leads to the brothers fighting. During the fight, they throw each other onto the table of the RV. When they realize a family photo frame broke in the scuffle, they pause to acknowledge their mother. The brothers reconcile with both expressing they’ve got each other’s backs.

Simultaneously, Kevin is getting into his truck at a parking garage when Felipe Reyes pulls up to him.

Felipe hands him his birth certificate, revealing that his real name is Ignacio Cortina and that he was an inspector for the anti-drug division in the late 70s and early 80s.

He then hands Kevin the photos of him and the three heads on the ground, threatening not to make him become the man he once was. He sends a text message before speeding off. When Kevin checks his phone, he sees the pictures Felipe took of his family.

Emily returns home and Miguel demands to know where she’s been. Miguel follows her outside commenting on her smoking habit pressing her again on her visit with EZ.

Angry, Emily pushes back on Miguel for not protecting their son. Miguel then turns it around by blaming Emily for allowing the rebels to take Cristobal. Emily slaps Miguel in the face which results in the couple getting into a physical altercation. The fight leads to Miguel and Emily having a steamy lovemaking session.

Meanwhile, EZ is at Victoria’s brothel having sexual relations with a working girl. The episode ends with a timer next to a taxidermy opossum counting down on EZ’s purchased liaison.

