Exclusive: Mayans M.C. Season 2 coming in September 2019, FX CEO confirms

JD Pardo as EZ Reyes, the protagonist of Mayans M.C. Image credit: James Minchin/FX

Mayans M.C. Season 2 will air this September, FX CEO John Landgraf has exclusively confirmed to Monsters and Critics.

Speaking to us at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he said the hit series would return exactly one year after Season 1.

He did not confirm which day in September the second season would premiere. However, it is likely to retain its Tuesday night timeslot, and given FX’s track record with airing the parent series Sons of Anarchy, we might expect a September 3rd or 10th premiere.

Due to its R rating, the show will also likely continue to air at the same time, 10/9c, on FX.

Mayans M.C. co-creator and co-writer Kurt Sutter has an inclination for consistency with his fictional dramas, maintaining a routine number of episodes per season so we might expect Season 2 to continue the 10 episode trend.

Mayans M.C. takes place years after the events of Kurt Sutter’s original MC drama Sons of Anarchy. It follows main character Ezekiel Reyes (JD Pardo), a young man once destined for greatness who after a quest for revenge, has fallen into the life of a motorcycle club prospect in the Santo Padre charter on the Cali-Mexi border.

The first season of Mayans M.C. boasted high ratings, following in the footsteps of its parent series Sons of Anarchy, FX’s highest performing drama series in the cable network’s history.

FX announced the renewal of the motorcycle drama series in October 2018, before the midpoint of the 10-episode first season. President of original programming and FX Productions, Nick Grad, stated during the renewal announcement:

“The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.” Nick Grad, FX Network



Mayans M.C. features a powerful cast which includes- JD Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Clayton Cardenas and more.

A deserving candidate for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. @CabralRichy is up for a @CriticsChoice Award. pic.twitter.com/VWJ6d0Zwfn — kurt sutter (@sutterink) December 12, 2018 Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter shows admiration and support for Richard Cabral who plays fan favorite ‘Coco’.

Mayans actor Richard Cabral was nominated for the 24th Annual Critics Choice Awards category Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of the darkly poetic expert marksman character Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz. A well-deserved nomination, but an award he unfortunatly did not win.

According to another Mayans M.C. star, Raoul Max Trujillo (Che ‘Taza” Romero) confirmed on his Instagram when responding to a fan that production is expected to begin on season 2 this May.