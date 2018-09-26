Mayans M.C. Murciélago/Zotz recap: The Mayans tango with the local militia

As Season one of Mayans M.C. continues, this week’s episode was directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper. Murciélago/Zotz is slightly longer than last week’s episode with a one-hour run time. Here is the full recap of everything that went down in episode 4.

Episode 4 opens from the point of view of a bat using echolocation as it settles in a tree as three men are night hunting below. They close in on their target and fire.

Not far off, the Santo Padre charter is enjoying themselves at Victoria’s brothel. The M.C. hears the gunshot from within the house. Coco recognizes it’s high-powered and must be either hunters or militia.

Vicky explains to Riz that this happens too often, and the men belong to a woman named Alice Reed. Officer Rogan emerges from a liaison upstairs, and a second gunshot is heard. After some banter, Rogan heads off to investigate.

We learn that Creeper is recovering at Victoria’s place, and the club jokes about Creeper faking his illness in order to stay longer at the brothel.

The militia then pulls up on a man they shot lying on the ground. Alice then deals the final blow as Officer Rogan’s lights appear, Alice and her men flee the scene, leaving the body and prescription drugs he was carrying behind.

The next morning, police are on the scene of the shooting. We are introduced to the Mayor of Santo Padre, Antonio Pena (Alexandra Baretto) who questions Officer Rogan’s arrival on the scene and his time spent with Victoria’s girls.

The Mayans M.C. arrive at the crime scene where Bishop has a conversation with Mayor Pena. Pena informs Bishop this victim is the 5th in six months to be shot by long-range military grade weapons and oxycodone was found at the scene.

Bishop becomes uneasy with the involvement of prescription drugs, and Pena reveals that she struggles with cooperation between the M.C. and the Galindo Cartel.

Bishop agrees to look into the matter and settle it his way, but Pena cautions him not to gain the FED’s attention, as she cannot protect him. Bishop, Riz, Vicky, and Taza agree that the local militia is to blame for killing immigrants mulling oxy in order to steal the product. Vicky recommends speaking with her neighbor, Alice Reed for information.

At the scrap and salvage yard, EZ is detailing Alvarez’s motorcycle when a close conversation takes place. EZ asks if he’s running straight through back to Oakland, to which Alvarez explains that he’s got business in LA for a couple days. Alvarez asks if he and his brother is a good fit for him, explaining up North they don’t let blood sponsor blood. (A sponsor vouches for a prospect and mentors them during the prospecting phase leading up to the patch in.)

Alvarez continues to say that loyalty can be messy, but Bishop signed off on it. Alvarez then advises EZ that if a situation arises that makes him chose between blood brother and patch brother, that he should bring it to him or Bishop and to put the club first.

After Alvarez leaves, Angel immediately asks EZ if everything’s okay. EZ lies and says he’s just helping prepare for the ride back North. Chucky then pulls up on his scooter. He hands Angel a note from Taza and hands Coco a note from a woman that he apparently does not like. Angel explains to the boys that Bishop wants them up at Vicky’s place. Angel inquires about Coco’s attitude, and Coco also lies, saying it’s just some crazy chick.

Felipe is visited by Santiago Himmler at the butcher shop. Himmler hands Felipe a note, remarking that EZ hasn’t called the number Kevin gave him in the last episode and that Kevin wants to see EZ.

Felipe remarks that they’ll get their next bag of intel on schedule. Himmler remarks that with Galindo’s recent activities, they’re going to have to push forward with their investigation. As Himmler is about to leave, Felipe remarks that he never gave the number to EZ, so if Kevin is pissed off, he needs to come to him.

The Mayans M.C. then ride up to Alice Reed’s ranch where her militia gather. Bishop presses Alice about the shootings at the border when her son Dennis explains they already spoke to police, and they know nothing about it.

EZ notices a tall man stepping out of the house, and he flashes back to when he was in Stockton prison five years earlier. EZ is mopping the floor when he notices the same man and two other men smoking a cigarette. EZ leans over and whispers to Angel.

The tall man calls Alice over as Angel calls Bishop over, separating the groups for private conversations. EZ is nervously tugging at his shirt collar as he explains to Bishop that he went to prison with the bald man, who was a shot caller in the prison.

Bishop asked if he was part of the Aryan Brotherhood, to which EZ responds his ink is more military than Aryan. Alice’s son and the militia enter vehicles as Bishop tells Angel to follow them with Hank joining in. Coco volunteers to sit by the gate of the ranch to see who comes and goes.

At the rebel camp, Miguel’s spy Andres is sneaking around Adelita’s tent, hiding under a table. Adelita asks Pablo to contact Holy Jane since baby Cristobal is sick and in need of medicine. Adelita notices Andres hiding under the table and shoos him away.

In the mountains, Adelita meets with Sister Jane. While Sister Jane is tending to Cristobal, one of Adelita’s rebel men is playing a game on a cell phone. Andres takes interest and the man hands him the cell phone as he steps away to have a cigarette. Andres then takes a video recording of Adelita and Sister Jane with baby Cristobal.

At the Galindo mansion, Emily joins Devonte and Dita in the dining room where she is captivated by the newspaper Devante is reading. Devante explains that the celebration known as Fiesta de La Santa Madre will take place in the square leading up to the church in honor of the Virgin Mary. Taking an interest, Emily keeps the newspaper.

Later in the episode, Miguel and Devonte are discussing plans as Nestor reveals that there’s no intel on the streets, but one kid is missing. Emily then interrupts them, carrying a folder of research she has collected to push back on the rebels. She explains she’s discovered how the Los Olvidados is successful.

Devante questions Emily’s discovery. Snapping at Devante’s approach, Emily explains she knows why they keep losing ground to the rebels. Emily and Devonte plan their next move, which will take place during the fiesta. Their plan is to vandalize the church and frame the Los Olvidados, setting Miguel up to look good.

Nestor then walks in and says he has an update on the missing boy, showing Miguel a text message revealing Adelita’s true name, as well as the video of Adelita and Sister Jane. Miguel is enraged at the diocese involvement with the rebels since his family has donated large sums of money to them. Devonte than compliments Emily on her resourcefulness, which is a surprise to Emily.

Hank, EZ, Angel, and Gilly ride up on the militiamen in the back alley of a bar. Hank explains that they’re here to talk to Dennis’ friend. A fight then ensues between the club members and the militia. Hank interrupts the fight as a bartender is taking out the trash, noting that they’ve been seen. Hank leads his younger members off of the property.

Inside the Chapel of the clubhouse, the M.C. discusses that men that are military trained. Alvarez pushes them to find out more about the militiamen. Taza suggests they do a little night hunting of their own, to which Hank recommends Kevlar vests for protection, knowing they will be heavily armed. Angel then remarks that their marksman, Coco, is still missing.

At the Scrap and Salvage Yard, EZ is rummaging through some mirrors as Felipe pulls up in his truck. Felipe hands him the note saying the feds don’t know that the Galindo baby has been kidnapped and finally tells EZ that they’ve been watching him. EZ remarks that he has to head downtown to pick up a mirror, and he’ll talk to Kevin while he is there.

The second appearance of a bat is through the Fat Bat sausage stand in a food court where Kevin Jimenez is sitting inside a car with his boss. They say that EZ has yet to check in. Kevin’s boss explains that it’s no surprise because Galindo’s son was kidnapped by the Los Olvidados a week ago.

Kevin’s boss only cares about the new opportunity this presents them and demands Kevin convince EZ to turn Emily on the family, something Kevin is reluctant to ask of EZ. Kevin’s boss then hands him an envelope of intel on Felipe Reyes as EZ pulls up in the parking lot.

In the interaction with EZ and Kevin, we learn that they are second cousins. Kevin then explains too EZ that he has to get close to Emily and convince her to turn on the cartel since it’s their best chance at taking down Galindo and the only thing that is keeping his deal alive at the moment. EZ then tells Kevin to pull his deal, not willing to use Emily in that way.

We then see Coco inside a diner where he meets his mother and the young girl thought to be his sister. The conversation starts off on a bad foot as Coco, his sister, and his mother do not have a close relationship.

It’s clear that Coco has no respect for his mother, considering what she does as he consistently tells her to shut up.

Coco explains to the young girl that she can’t go around telling people that she’s his sister. Upset, she storms out of the diner. Coco then explains to his mother that if she did what he told her to do 17 years ago, Leticia wouldn’t be out of control, and she would be living with a decent family.

The big reveal is that she is not his sister, but Coco is actually his daughter. Coco was facing five years in prison when he asked his mother to put his daughter up for adoption since the mother was a junkie.

The argument continues as Coco states the only reason she kept the girl was so she can get a welfare check, to which she responds “maybe I wanted another kid because the last one was a piece of s***.” Coco then finishes the fight by putting down his mother’s profession of being a prostitute.

Coco then steps outside of the coffee shop to talk to his daughter. He explains to her that she can’t go around telling people that he’s going to beat them up for her. As Coco’s mother walks out, she angrily reveals the truth to Leticia that Coco is actually her father. Furious, Leticia runs off and jumps into the cab of an 18-wheeler. Coco runs after Leticia to no avail, as the trucker is already driving away with his daughter. Chucky is in his truck watching the event transpire.

Emily then gets into the back of a car with Dita to prepare to leave for the fiesta. Dita gives Emily a lesson on marrying into the cartel life. Dita explains that she chose outside because a child needs one parent who’s capable of love, and the choices that Emily makes now will impact her life forever.

Kevin meets with Felipe, explaining that EZ is in trouble, and he needs to push him in the right direction. We get more insight into Kevin learning that his father was an abusive drunk. Unfazed by this conversation Felipe remarks he has things to do, but Kevin confronts him with the envelope of intel.

Kevin remarks that Angel and EZ don’t know about his past and that before 1985 he was not Felipe Reyes, which is coincidentally the same year that he got married. There are no records in the United States on Felipe Reyes, and his social security number is tied to a woman from El Paso who died in 1985.

He continues to push Felipe to convince EZ to persuade Emily or he’s going to turn Felipe in. When Felipe refuses, Kevin threatens to tear his family apart by telling Angel and EZ the truth about their father. As Kevin drives off, he throws up the sausage he had for lunch.

Back at Victoria’s place, she explains to Bishop how they can access how they can access Alice’s place secretly. The Santo Padre Charter then make the 1/4 mile walk to the Reed base. The men split up to plan their approach. EZ suggests ringing the doorbell, but as they approach the front door, a gun shoots through the door. The club rush for cover as Dennis opens fire through the windows.

Dennis escapes through the back door, and Angel pursues Dennis. As Taza, Hank, Bishop, and Coco move through the house, they discover that the entire coalition is dead. Angel exchanges fire with Dennis, shooting Dennis in the back.

Dennis then asks if the club killed the coalition members, remarking if it wasn’t them, it had to be Cole, the tall man EZ saw in prison. Dennis reveals that they once they realized that the border crossers they were shooting had oxy on them, Cole became involved by buying the scripts.

Angel pushes him on how to get a hold of Cole, but when he doesn’t give him any information, Angel shoots him dead. Angel then uses Dennis’s fingerprint to unlock his cell phone, suggesting they bury him on Riz’s property.

Angel then tells EZ to cut off Dennis’ finger since they’ll need it later to unlock his phone. Inside the Reed house, Alice is nowhere to be found. Coco remarks that this was a military-style execution. Taza and Bishop exclaim that someone knew it would be in their best interest to eliminate the militia and to use the Mayans as a cleanup crew. Bishop tells Van to pack them up and go burn the bodies on the other side of the Border.

Felipe is back at his garage when he opens up the blue locker. Inside a tan lockbox, he has what looks like a birth certificate and photos from his past. He locks the intel and the old documents away.

Gilly, EZ, and Coco are digging the grave for Dennis as Angel goes through his cell phone looking for Cole’s contact information in the hope of getting him to buy the heroin from Adelita.

If Adelita doesn’t have a buyer for the heroin, the rebels will lose ground, and without Adelita Angel doesn’t have a solution to Galindo. Coco suggests rethinking this whole plan because if the club finds out they’ll end up like the coalition members. While continuing to dig the grave, EZ and Gilly fall through the dirt into an old underground tunnel.

The Galindo family arrives at the Fiesta De La Santa Maria. They follow the proceedings into through the square to find that the church has been vandalized. Miguel’s men have hit the church and spread the Los Olvidados flyers to frame the rebels.

Galindo’s men have marked the wall to replicate the graffiti of the rebels. When Emily hears the parishioners mention a dead nun, Emily rushes into the church. She discovers the body of Sister Jane as panic ensues among the crowd. Written in blood on her uniform is “Galindo’s b****.” In the chaos, Emily is pushed to the ground and brutally trampled as the episode ends.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on FX.