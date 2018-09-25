Mayans M.C. Murciélago/Zotz preview: The Mayans make more enemies than allies

The new hit series Mayans M.C. returns tonight with episode 4 Murciélago/Zotz on FX and already, the storyline is heating up as new threats take shape. The latest episode preview teases a meeting between the San Padre Charter and a new group of people and it’s not clear yet if they are friend or foe.

Directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper, the synopsis reads, “A new threat in Santo Padre presents the Mayans new obstacles and opportunities.”

Here is our breakdown of the Murciélago/Zotz preview above.

The DEA pushes Felipe

The preview for episode 4 of Mayans M.C. begins with agent Himmler and Felipe Reyes inside of the butcher shop, discussing that EZ has not called the phone number that Kevin gave him in the previous episode. Felipe, being short, says you’ll get the next bag of Intel in the next week.

Among the reveals of last week’s episode, was a second agent has been added to EZ’s informant story arc. Another thing worth noting is that Himmler is now meeting with Felipe in public.

Since Perro/Oc, EZ has not had direct contact with either agent regarding intel on Galindo, with his father Felipe acting as the middleman.

The interactions with Kevin Jimenez have been kept to a minimum so far, but in Murciélago/Zotz it looks Felipe will have his hands full as both men push him to get EZ back on track.

New threats

We then see an older woman exchanging dialogue with the Santo Padre Charter. She says, “First the good guys and the bad guys.”

Bishop remarks, “It’s so hard to tell these days”.

We suspect that the club will not only be seeing this one woman but a couple other people as well. This behind the scenes photo here was posted on the Mayans MC official Twitter account.

Off to the far left, you can see a man wearing a cowboy hat, and the brick on the exterior of the house matches the brick shown behind the woman in the teaser. The behind the scenes photo, also shows a Confederate flag hanging on the side of the house and what appears to be horse trailers.

The Mayans will find themselves having to interact with a “redneck” type family at their ranch. This location will not be the first time we see this woman in episode 4, as we see her house later in the preview.

There is a quick sequence of the club members getting into a physical fight with another group.

These shots are so fast, even with frames, it’s hard to dissect what’s happening there.

We are guessing this scene most likely will not be part of the Coco, Angel and Gilly subplot since we can see Hank in the scene getting some hits in as well.

Kevin explains to Felipe that he has to push EZ in the right direction to which Felipe responds he can make up his own mind.

The development with Kevin and Felipe on EZ’s deal will continue to unfold. If Kevin decides that he is getting nowhere with Felipe, he may go to EZ personally.

What we are being shown with Felipe is that he is keeping the DEA at a distance, in order to protect his son and keep their influence over him to a minimum. However, if Kevin isn’t getting his intel, then we wouldn’t put it past him to step over the line into EZ’s comfort zone in order to push his buttons.

Bullets fly at the horse ranch

At the end of the preview, we then see President Bishop leading his club armed to the teeth under the cover of darkness.

EZ suggested ringing the doorbell after bullets blow through the front door. Surprised, he remarks that that’s a bad idea.

We know this event will occur back at the horse ranch, based on the same brick siding shown behind the woman in the daylight, hinting that the first interaction with the rednecks won’t be the only one in this episode.

What we might see in Murciélago/Zotz

One thing we might be able to look forward to in episode 4, is Angel and Adelita’s next move. With Angel’s plan to sell 6 kilos of heroin to Jimmy Yen not exactly working out, he will have to break the bad news to Adelita.

We also want to know what Adelita’s “plan B” will be. We hope to see how Jimmy’s death will impact Angel and Adelita’s business relationship since there was pressure on Angel to secure that deal. Adelita needs the money from the heroin to continue her mission against the cartel.

Speaking of Adelita, there is Miguel’s plant hidden within her new campsite. It’s hard to say if Sutter and James will move forward with that reveal in this episode. But if they do, then we will have to see if Andres will abide by Miguel’s order by providing intel on the Los Olvidados or if he will feel at home with the rebels and make the decision to join them.

If there something that is nearly impossible to predict, it is the events surrounding Emily and Miguel Galindo. Whatever happens, it’s safe to say that Nestor will continue to search for Cristobal.

With episode 4’s title meaning Bat in Spanish and the word Zotz being the Q’eqchi’ Mayan word for bat – we can expect this week’s animal appearance to be none other than the flying mammal.

Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.