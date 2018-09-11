Mayans M.C. Episode 2 preview: what to look out for

The Mayans M.C. returns tonight 10pm on FX with episode 2 titled “Escorpión/Dzec”. Here is a quick breakdown of the promo and what we can look forward to seeing in tonight’s episode.

Adelita still has the heroin

The Escorpión/Dzec promo begins with the same black backpack that Angel, Coco and Gilly gave to Adelita in the last episode, Perro/Oc. We know the purpose of Adelita hiring the Samoans was to cause problems with Miguel Galindo by hurting his wallet and his relationship with the Chinese. But what does Adelita intend to do with these keys of heroin? We would like to assume Angel gave them to her to keep them off the street, but perhaps this is how Adelita funds her rebels campaign against the cartel.

The Mayans M.C. Santo Padre charter is out for answers

The promo then cuts to a dog kennel that we saw in the official trailer. There is definitely going to be a confrontation between the Santo Padre Charter and a group of men. Further, into the promo, the Santo Padre charter rides down a driver in a green car, causing him to crash.

We know that Hank, Taza, Riz, Bishop, and Alvarez are pressed by Miguel to dig up information on the Los Olvidados and the identity of the rebel leader, who we know to be Adelita. We can expect the action in episode 2 to intensity as this investigation ensues while knowing that half of the club already knows the answers.

Filipe comforts EZ

EZ Reyes expresses that he can handle all that his involvement with the Mayans M.C entails, but can he handle living two lives as a prospect and an informant? EZ explains to his father Filipe that he doesn’t want to drag him down any further. We can look forward to the continued meetings between this father and son and the DEA agent Kevin Jimenez. We may find that this will test the bonds of family in ways never imagined.

Comedic relief and brotherhood

The promo shows Angel delivering a punchy one-liner as Hank claps Gilly on the back, smiling. The audience can expect to find these moments one of two ways: heartfelt, or two-faced. We know that half of the club is betraying the other, and until the titled patch holders discover the truth, these moments will uncomfortable to watch.

The Galindo henchmen appear

There is a very quick shot of Marcus Alvarez shaking hands with Miguel Galindo, as Galindo’s henchmen Devante and Nestor standby. This will be our first introduction of these cartel card players. If Miguel is difficult to deal with, we can expect Devante and Nestor to be equal rivals.

But wait… there’s more

The preview only gives a taste of what to expect. However, there was more established in Perro/Oc that must be built upon, hopefully in this next episode.

Emily’s impending predicament

In the final moments of the premiere, Emily was last seen in danger, as Adelita ordered a jump on her and her baby boy. This event must surely play out, and we must learn what Adelita’s intents are with Emily and baby Galindo. Whether the rebels plan to ransom Miguel’s family or do them harm. The biggest factor is what Miguel plans to do once he learns of their abduction.

EZ and Emily meet face to face

We expect Emily to make it out of the rebels grasp, but we can’t say the same for baby Galindo. Should Emily escape, she may go to EZ and the club for help. Additionally, we hope to see a much-needed conversation between Emily and EZ surrounding the bay they were supposed to have together 8 years ago. EZ’s flashback in the last episode alludes that Emily either had an abortion or gave their baby up for adoption, so we hope this is discussed as well.

Alvarez and Bishop get closer to uncovering the truth

With the discovery and capture of the Samoan leader leading them to the Los Olvidados, we expect more information to surface that leads the Santo Padre charter closer to solving Miguel’s problem. A man named Louie and the Dogwood Crew are first on their list for questioning. Both may make an appearance as we dive deeper into Alvarez and Bishop’s investigation.

What we won’t know until episode 2 airs, is whether Angel will continue to get in their way or if the cartel will push the Santo Padre charter to a breaking point first.