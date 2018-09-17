Mayans M.C. Escorpión/Dzec full recap: trouble brews on both sides

The second episode of Mayans M.C. “Escorpión/Dzec” wasted no time continuing the plot points that were established in Perro/Oc. Episode 2 aired Tuesday September 11th, on FX.

The synopsis read: “The Mayans seek answers from a local crew as the Galindo worlds north and south of the border collide.”

Here is the full recap of Escorpión/Dzec.

Cristobal’s abduction

Episode 2 begins as a scorpion crawls over a handgun where Emily, the nanny, and the driver held at gunpoint by the Los Olvidados. Emily pleads with them not to take the baby before her son is taken, the driver is shot and Emily and Maria are left behind as the rebels drive away. Emily, despite experiencing the worst thing imaginable for a mother, was able to get the details on the vehicle.

Just as we predicted, the scorpion took center stage for this week’s symbolic animal appearance. Scorpions appear at least three times in the episode, possibly symbolizing the theme of threats or warnings and the danger associated with them.

The search for Dogwood

EZ, Angel, Coco and Taza search for Louie of the Dogwood crew at his apartment above a barbershop. Coco is shot at by a boy hiding in the pantry with a bb gun, thinking that the Mayans came to kill his father. Coco gives a little boy a lesson on using a real gun in the future.

The Santo Padre charter then meets with Gracie (Nomi Ruiz), the owner of the Refugio Karma dog shelter. Bishop questions Gracie about a second heroin source from the other side of the border. Gracie also uses her dog kennels to house and treat detoxing heroin addicts. Coco notices one of the guys on withdrawal is part of the Dogwood crew and Gracie assists by calling Louie to pick up his crew member.

EZ joins the club in the pursuit of Louie as he notices an abandoned vehicle. Louis drives his car into a ravine flipping over. Louie thought the club was out to kill him because he hired Coco’s younger sister to for an online adult film. Louie, a dealer pays 12% to the Mayans MC and to make amends Bishop raises their cut to 24%.

Despite the chase, they come with no information on Adelita, but task Louie with collecting info on the street. The club walks away laughing and Coco explains his sisters are both older than him with beards thicker than Gilly. This scene ends as Coco looks down at the ground looking troubled.

Chucky works for the Santo Padre charter

Through Coco’s character development at the Romero Brother’s Scrap and Salvage Yard, we are treated to a surprise Sons of Anarchy cameo. Chucky Marstein is now working for the Santo Padre charter keeping books for the scrap metal business. Coco sends Chucky out of the room so that he can get on the computer. He pulls up a porn website to find the video of his younger sister. Chucky returns and Coco closes the tab, but Chucky pulls up the history and his reaction is true to the character.

It seems that Chucky will take part in future episodes as well. The Hollywood Reporter goes into great detail explaining this cameo appearance.

Galindo investigates the Los Olvidados

The morning following Cristobal’s abduction, Miguel attempts to reassure Emily that they will find their son, as Nestor and Devante have stepped in to investigate. Up until now, Emily has refrained from questioning Miguel about the other world, but now she needs answers.

The Santo Padre charter meets with Marcus Alvarez, Miguel Galindo, Devonte, and Nestor. Miguel informs them of his missing son and EZ inquires about the wellbeing of Emily, confirming EZ knows Miguel is her husband. Miguel tasks the Mayans MC to track down the car Emily described- but thanks to EZ’s photographic memory, he already saw the abandoned vehicle during the chase with Louie back at the dog shelter.

As the Galindo’s leave, Angel is concerned that Adelita didn’t give them a heads up on her plan. EZ reveals to Gilly, Coco, and Angel that he saw the car at the dog kennel. Angel tells him to keep it to himself and he will make a call to Adelita and see what’s going on.

In the background, Nestor shows Miguel a video of a young female voice speaking Spanish, persuading others to rise up and join their cause. In the video, there’s a fire burning next to “kill the devil resurrect Mexico” painted on a wall along with a crying raggedy ann doll holding a gun, the number 13 in the upper left corner and L.O. on the bottom, the mark of the rebels.

The girl burns keys of Miguel’s heroin in a barrel of fire. Nestor also reveals the Los Olvidados is spreading propaganda fliers to aid the rebellion. Meanwhile, Adelita walks through the streets of Mexico with an older man and her young orphans. They pass by a taco truck that reads “El Escorpion Feliz” which means “The Happy Scorpion” the second appearance of the scorpion.

Felipe and EZ

In one scene, Felipe Reyes is seemingly having a one-sided conversation with his deceased wife about EZ. Before leaving the house for work, he kisses his hand and places it on her urn of ashes. This scene shows Felipe’s personal coping mechanism when he is alone, but when he is comforting EZ he appears stronger and wiser.

At the butcher shop, EZ requests his father calls Kevin to meet. Felipe closes the door to the butcher shop to question his son. EZ is reluctant to tell him any more information until Felipe explains that he must rely on him, not Kevin. EZ reveals that the rebel group kidnapped Emily’s son and he feels some sort of responsibility because of his attachment to Emily. Felipe explains that EZ is in it now and he can’t get out until the DEA gets what they want. EZ is moved to tears as he takes into consideration the words of advice his father gave him. The conversation ends when a customer comes in with an infant, as EZ looks at the baby his worry returns and quickly leaves the shop.

The Pew

Nestor discovers the taco truck vendor due to the music heard in the background of the rebel video. Nestor already has the taco truck vendor on the pew waiting for Miguel.

The Mayans are called in to watch Nestor scald the vendor with cooking grease. The Mayans are disgusted at the sight, EZ even speaks up saying maybe if you didn’t treat them like greasy peasants you’d still have your son. The tension between both groups rises and the vendor’s son is dragged in. Angel increasingly worried about the situation, pretends to get a phone call from Dogwood saying that they found the station wagon near the Dog Shelter. Bishop assures Miguel the MC will look into it and he sends Nestor and his grunts with them.

The Santo Padre charter searches the station wagon, but it’s a dead end as the plates are stolen and expired. Nestor hastily gets in his car and drives off as three dogs bark at a scorpion, the third scorpion appearance. Gilly remarks at those dogs were the same ones that were at the shelter causing them to follow Nestor who is roughing up the kennel owner for information on the car.

The Santo Padre charter draws guns on Nestor and his men. Alvarez calmly walks in and says “not like this”, in favor of no guns and an all-out brawl instead. Alvarez remarks this was long overdue making it clear that the Santo Padre charter and the Galindo thugs do not enjoy working together.

Cruelty with cruelty

Back at Miguel’s mansion, Emily saw the vigilante video, theorizes their son was taken as an insurance policy and urges Miguel not to retaliate. Devonte interrupts informing Miguel the car was dumped and the rebels must have driven to Mexico from there. We learn Dita’s first son, named Cristobal, fell into the same situation while Jose Galindo was at war with the Sonora cartel. When Jose refused to act, Miguel’s older brother died as a result. Devante and Dita push Miguel to draw first blood if he wants to get his son back. Miguel finally gives Devante to the order to do what needs to be done.

The market square

EZ, Coco, Angel meet with Adelita, expressing concern for a lack of a heads up concerning Galindo’s son. Adelita makes it clear she doesn’t intend to tell him more than they need to know. Attempting to level with her, Angel explains to Adelita that EZ used to date Miguel’s wife, a fact she is concerned may get in the way of her plans if EZ still loves Emily. Angel pushes Adelita further and she reveals the child is safe but hers until she has secured a buyer for the heroin. Adelita is overly confident that Miguel will never find them, but just as the eerie food truck jingle plays they discover the burnt bodies of the taco vendor and his son with the rebel propaganda posters in their mouths in the market square.

EZ & Emily

EZ is helping his father when a knock is heard on the shop door. Expecting to see Kevin, he is surprised to see Emily. Filipe embraces Emily, showing that the two have never lost connection over years.

The first thing EZ asks her is if Galindo knows that she’s there, Emily used an excuse to pick up a roast to meet with him. Emily says she needs his help, She needs to know the truth and needs someone she can trust. She doesn’t like being kept in the dark when it’s regarding her son, and suspects Miguel retaliated but his family will not give her information. EZ confirms that retaliation has already happened with the two burned bodies that were dumped in Merchant Square. Shocked, Emily stands up to leave and EZ hugs her promises he won’t let anything happen to her son.

Once Emily leaves, EZ has a flashback to 8 years earlier, as medics move a female body into the back of an ambulance. This event took place outside of Felipe’s butcher shop. When Felipe asks if he’s okay, EZ snaps back. This flashback must involve EZ’s mother, and it seems more flashbacks will be needed in order to tell this part of the Reyes family history.

Coco Seeks help

At the Santo Padre clubhouse, the rest of the club members are enjoying themselves. At the bar, Gilly asks Angel what happens when Bishop finds out about the burned bodies. Angel decides to enjoy the night and take his mind off of his standing with the rebels. Coco looks around at the environment of the clubhouse, feeling uncomfortable he leaves.

Just before the episode ends, Coco is driving past a sidewalk lined with prostitutes. He pulls up to an older woman, and as she approaches his car window she remarks he must be desperate. It’s revealed that the woman is his mother and insinuated that he wants to discuss what he knows about his sister.

Episode 3 “Buho/Muwan” airs Tuesday, September 18th on FX.