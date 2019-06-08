May Hong: Who is actress in Tales of the City?

May Hong plays Jake’s girlfriend Margot Park in Netflix’s new drama miniseries which premiered on the streaming platform on June 7.

Tales of the City is the latest adaption of the Armistead Maupin’s series of novels, adapted for Netflix by Lauren Morelli (Orange is the New Black).

It tells the story of LGBTQ residents of matriarch Anna Madrigal’s 28 Barbary Lane house in San Francisco, continuing the story started in Showtime’s previous TV adaptions of Maupin’s book series — More Tales of the City (1998) and Further Tales of the City (2001).

The miniseries tells the story of Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney), who returns to San Francisco after 20 years, in time for Madrigal’s 90th birthday.

She reunites with to her ex-husband Brian and adoptive daughter Shawna.

The series features several LGBTQ cast members, such as Ellen Page (The Umbrella Academy) as Shawna Hawkins and Daniela Vega as transgender sex worker Ysela.

The series sees the return of several members of the original cast of Tales of the City (1993) including Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis, Paul Gross (as Brian Hawkins), and Barbara Garrick as DeDe Halcyon Day.

May Hong plays Margot, a lesbian struggling to adapt when her former girlfriend Jake’s (played by non-binary trans actor Josiah Victoria) transition puts a strain his long-term relationship with her.

If you have been wondering who May Hong is, here is everything we know about her.

Who is May Hong?

May Hong is a Korean-American model and actress. Her previous credits include her role as Sara in two episodes of HBO’s High Maintenance.

She also appeared in Comedy Central’s Broad City, NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, and played Kris in the comedy film Adam.

You can learn more about May Hong by following her on Instagram.