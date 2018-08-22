Max Joseph quits Catfish: The TV Show, but what is he doing after leaving?

Max Joseph has revealed that he’s leaving Catfish: The TV Show and his final episode airs tonight. His last appearance on the MTV hit is a countdown recap episode, where Max and Nev Schulman discuss some of the show’s wildest episodes.
Fans have complained that the show produces way too many countdown episodes, but this is how Max will leave the show behind.
Now that Max Joseph won’t be filming Catfish: The TV Show going forward, what will he be doing?
It should be noted that Max and co-star Nev Schulman have become great friends over the past several years as they have worked together on the show. So Nev, his wife Laura, and their daughter Cleo, will still be around in his life. Plus, Laura and Nev just announced they are expecting a baby boy, so Max will no doubt be there to meet him once he arrives.
In a post on Instagram where he announced that he was leaving Catfish: The TV Show, Max Joseph revealed that he had been balancing his career of TV host with that of being a filmmaker, and that he wanted to devote himself to that full time.
Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes. For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come—for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love, for the memories, and the memes. Don’t be a stranger. You know where to find me. ✌🏻❤️ It really was a fucking blast and I am eternally grateful for every second of it. 🙏🏻 ps, my final episode will air on 8/22
While filming Catfish, Max actually left for a few episodes to film his feature film, We Are Your Friends, which stars Zac Efron. He evidently now has a few new projects up his sleeve.
While Nev and his wife Laura have filmed together on TV in the past, Max has kept his private life off the small screen.
Fans may not realize that Max is actually a married man, and has been for most of the time he’s been filming Catfish: The TV Show.
Nev once revealed that it was tough on a relationship to fly around the country for months at a time, neglecting everything at home.
Max and his wife may well feel the same way, so leaving he show could leave him more time to spend with his wife Priscila and settle down after so many years of filming.
Happy FIVE YEAR ANNIVERSARY to the love of my life @prijoseph You are so incredible in every way–your energy, your smile, your contagious and adorable laugh, your strength and positivity. These last five years (but really seven) have contained countless unforgettable adventures traveling together, working together, living together, and celebrating together with our friends and family across the 🌎. Looking forward to the next five and beyond. Te amo minha Guiça ❤🍾 #tbt #throwbackthursday
It sounds like Max’s future will be bright, creative, and packed with new filmmaking projects. We wish him well as he starts this new chapter of his life.