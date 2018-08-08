Max Joseph is leaving Catfish: The TV Show — Is the MTV hit canceled?

Max Joseph broke some major news this morning, just hours before a new episode of Catfish: The TV Show airs on MTV. As it turns out, he has decided to walk away from the show that he has been a part of for seven seasons.

For years, Max and his co-host Nev Schulman have helped people find their online love interests and partners after possibly being catfished. Sometimes, it was love at first sight. But most of the time, the participants learned that they had been lied to.

In an Instagram post shared by Max Joseph, he explains that this was a tough decision for him, as Catfish: The TV Show is still going strong.

He has filmed 115 episodes with Nev and helped put together 31 special episodes, including countdown episodes of the most dramatic reveals. There have also been episodes where they have featured other Catfish stories told by the victims themselves.

Max explains that he has worked on launching two careers during his time on Catfish: The TV Show. He has worked as a filmmaker and as a TV host. And sometimes, those careers interfered with one another.

In addition, he just lost his dog recently, and one can imagine that his wife isn’t too happy with him being on the road all the time. This was something Nev Schulman explained when this season began, as he wasn’t too happy leaving California so often now that he was a father.

So, what will happen now that Max Joseph is leaving? Well, in his Instagram post, he revealed that the show is still going strong.

Perhaps Nev will continue the show with co-hosts or find another host to continue the show with him. As for Max, his last episode will air in just three short weeks.

Are you surprised to hear that Max Joseph is leaving Catfish: The TV Show? How do you think Nev Schulman should move on with the show?

Catfish: The TV Show airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.