Mavens Creamery on Shark Tank: Will the sharks bite on these delectable macaron ice cream sandwiches?

On the next episode of Shark Tank, Gwen and Christine Nguyen will be presenting Mavens Creamery in hopes of snagging an investor. The budding ice cream moguls are hoping that one of the sharks will bite on their delicious macaron ice cream sandwiches and put their money where their mouth is.

To say that Mavens Creamery is already pretty successful is an understatement. The decadent desserts can already be found in more than 300 locations throughout California and have already made their way to Nevada and Colorado. But with the help of the sharks, the sweets-loving sisters are hoping to take their company nationwide.

Mavens Creamery began in 2014 when Gwen and Christine Nguyen began planning out their empire of macaron ice cream sandwiches and by the following year, they introduced their product at a local ice cream shop.

Their macaron ice cream sandwiches sold out with all 400 items selling in just four hours. That was just the beginning.

the local Korean chicken wings place sells these ice cream sandwich macarons by mavens creamery and they are soooo good pic.twitter.com/iGhNabWfh8 — surasshu (@surasshu) September 22, 2017

In a matter of three years, Mavens Creamery moved from their parents’ garage to a small commercial kitchen to an actual manufacturing plant.

Now, the macaron ice cream sandwiches can be purchased all over California from grocery stores like Safeway, Kroger, and Whole Foods, to many shops and restaurants located in the Bay Area.

They even carry a variety of flavors like the staples, cookies & cream and strawberry shortcake to the more exotic like passion fruit mango and chocolate toasted almonds. There’s a flavor for everyone.

With so much success in the marketplace already, it seems like Mavens Creamery will be a sure win on Shark Tank but will they walk away with a deal? We’ll just have to tune in and see!

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC.