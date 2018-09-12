Maurice Benard announces new role as John Gotti for Lifetime movie

Maurice Benard is widely known for his role as Sonny Corinthos on the sole-surviving ABC soap, General Hospital. After over two decades of playing the Don of Port Charles, he is taking his expertise to a new role.

Lifetime is currently working on The Victoria Gotti Story, a made-for-television biopic. There is very little information about it at the moment but it is anticipated to draw in plenty of viewers.

Fascination with the mob has been big for television and movies. Viewers want to know more about the life in the mob, who the mobsters were, and what happened in the organizations. The Gotti family draws a lot of interest and has been the inspiration for movies and shows alike.

Just two days ago, Maurice Benard took to Instagram to announce his role in the television movie. He will play John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family. Of course, General Hospital fans approve of the casting choice given Benard’s role as Sonny Corinthos.

Several of his current and former colleagues congratulated him on the new gig. Maurice Benard has a lot to draw from stepping into the role of John Gotti, something that likely gave him the advantage when the part was cast.

As of now, details regarding the premiere of The Victoria Gotti story are scarce. It looks like Maurice Benard has already begun filming because of a photo shared on Instagram a few weeks back. Now that the announcement has been made, everyone is anxiously waiting for news.

There are a lot of things happening for Maurice Benard right now and fans are excited to see what the future holds!

