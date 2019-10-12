Mattie Breaux on Floribama Shore: Who is the new cast member joining Season 3?

Floribama Shore is back for a third season and all of the cast is returning as well. There was some doubt that Gus Smyrnios would come back as when Season 2 ended, it looked like he was putting the Floribama Shore life behind him. Fortunately, he will be joining his housemates in St. Petersburg, Florida.

There is also a new face joining the original cast members for Season 3 of Floribama Shore. Mattie Breaux may be a familiar face to some MTV viewers as she has appeared on The Challenge. Other viewers may know her from her time on Party Down South. She has worked with 495 Productions before, which may have contributed to her casting on the MTV series.

Rumors swirled earlier this summer that Mattie Breaux was off filming with the Floribama Shore cast. She dipped out from social media while the others were gone too. When they returned, she also resurfaced.

While on Party Down South, Mattie Breaux showed just how wild she could be. When you got her drinking, you would never know if it was Mattie or Martha. If it was the latter, things spiraled out of control very quickly.

She was the life of the party and viewers quickly took a liking to her. Adding her to the cast may bring over some Party Down South fans, which could be good!

Officially, Mattie Breaux tweeted a photo where she joins the rest of the Floribama Shore cast. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how well she will mesh, especially with the other women on the cast. Will this be an easy transition, or will there be some drama served up?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Floribama Shore returns Thursday, November 14 at 8/7c on MTV.