Matthew Wilkas: Who is actor behind Patrick on AJ and The Queen cast?

Matthew Wilkas plays the recurring role of Officer Patrick Kennedy on AJ and the Queen, a Netflix comedy series created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City showrunner).

AJ and the Queen is a 10-episode comedy series that stars RuPaul Charles as Robert Lee, aka Ruby Red. Ruby Red is a “bigger than life but down on her luck” drag queen who travels across the country, from club to club, in an old 1990s RV, spreading a message of love and acceptance. Ruby travels with a “tough-talking, scrappy,” 10-year-old orphan, AJ Douglas, played by Izzy G.

Wilkas’ character, Officer Patrick Kennedy, is a charming, self-confident and gay officer with the NYPD. He works with Officer Rhonda Whyatt, played by Misty Monroe.

Who is Matthew Wilkas?

Matthew Wilkas is an actor and writer. He is known for playing Matt in the romantic comedy film Gayby (2012), directed by Jonathan Lisecki. He also appeared in Top Five (2014) and Island Zero (2018).

He played Rolph in a recurring role on Netflix’s Bonding and Kevin on Eastsiders. He also appeared on HBO’s Looking and ABC’s Modern Family.

Wilkas was in a relationship with the Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, but they separated amicably in July 2019 after four years together.

“Gus and Matt are taking time apart,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They love and support each other and remain close friends.”

They reportedly started dating in November 2015 after they met on Instagram.

Kenworthy came out publicly as gay in October 2015 after he won the silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, according to PEOPLE.

Kenworthy and the figure skater Adam Rippon made history in 2018 as the first openly gay male athletes to represent the U.S. in the Winter Olympics, according to HuffPost.

NBC broadcast footage of Wilkas and Kenworthy sharing a kiss before Kenworthy’s qualifying run in the men’s ski slopestyle at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyongyang, South Korea.

AJ and the Queen is streaming on Netflix.