Matthew ‘Matt’ Kirschenheiter ‘affair’: Gina from RHOC says ex husband’s alleged mistress is now his new girlfriend

Matt Kirschenheiter was a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Orange County last night. After staying quiet last year, Gina Kirschenheiter finally opened up to Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge about the state of her marriage to Matt.

It was revealed that Matt Kirschenheiter was having an affair, which is what prompted Gina Kirschenheiter to want the divorce. She filed back in April of 2018, just a few months after it was announced that she would be joining The Real Housewives of Orange County. Initially, it was speculated that things fell apart because of Matt’s job, but that was not the case.

Last night on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that Matt Kirschenheiter had an affair when speaking to Emily Simpson. She was incredibly emotional about the situation, revealing how hard it was for her. Matt Kirschenheiter had been seeing someone in Los Angeles while he was there for work and Gina was in Orange County while raising their young children.

There was supposed to be a reconciliation following Matt Kirschenheiter’s affair. He appeared to be doing right by his family and Gina Kirschenheiter had hopes things would work out. That was a farce.

She revealed to Emily that she found a Valentine’s Day card from the mistress to her husband. Matt was still seeing the same woman who had destroyed their marriage the first time.

Recently, things got complicated between Matt and Gina Kirschenheiter. She alleged he got physical with her and took out an order of protection in conjunction with the divorce proceedings. Matt Kirschenheiter will remain married to Gina through the finalizing period, and her protective order is good through their next court date which is expected to be in January 2020.

At this point, it is unclear whether Matt Kirschenheiter and his mistress are still together. Gina Kirschenheiter revealed he was seeing her and called her his girlfriend, but filming happened earlier this year, so things could have changed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.