Matthew Del Negro: Who is actor behind Jason Alan Ross on Netflix’s Huge in France?

Matthew Del Negro plays Jason Alan Ross, the stepfather of Gad Elmaleh’s 15-year-old son Luke, in Netflix’s new eight-episode series Huge in France.

Del Negro’s Jason Alan Ross is a washed-up actor trying to revive his career. His partner, Gad’s ex-wife Vivian, wants Jason to give up his acting career and focus on helping Luke start his modeling career, but Jason can’t give up his dream of getting back to the glory days of his acting career.

If you’ve seen Huge in France which premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2019, then you may have been wondering who Matthew Del Negro is and in which TV show or movie you’ve seen him before.

Who is Matthew Del Negro?

If you’ve been wondering where you have seen Matthew Del Negro before then it could be in Amazon’s Goliath Season 2 where he starred opposite Billy Bob Thornton as Danny Loomis, described as “a charismatic yet devious political operator and consiglieri to the city’s power elite under the guise of being a financial analyst.”

Prior to his role as Danny Loomis in Goliath Season 2, Del Negro had starred as Dillon in Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River (2017) opposite Elizabeth Olsen as Jane Banner, Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, and Jon Bernthal as Matt.

He appeared as Mayor Gavin Newsom in the ABC miniseries When We Rise (2017), and played a recurring role as Michael Ambruso on ABC’s Scandal (TV series 2012-2018).

He also appeared in recurring roles on NBC’s The West Wing (TV series 1999-2006) and HBO’s The Sopranos (1999). He played a recurring role as Agent McCall on MTV’s Teen Wolf (TV series 2011-2017).

His film credits include Warner Bros. Pictures’ action comedy Hot Pursuit (2015), in which he starred opposite Reese Witherspoon (Rose Cooper) and Sofia Vergara (Daniella River) as Detective Hauser. He also appeared in Room 314 (2006), Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012), Alex of Venice (2014), and Limerance (2017).

What is Netflix’s Huge in France about?

Huge in France is an eight-part Netflix series that tells the story of the superstar French stand-up comedian and actor Gad Elmaleh who relocates to Los Angeles to be with his son but finds out too late that he has left all the privileges of his European stardom in France.

The series is inspired by the real-life experiences of the comedian Gad Elmaleh. Gad is tired of the attention and adulation from his fans in France. So when Gad gets a phone call from his ex Vivian (Erinn Hayes) — who lives in Los Angeles — asking that he formally relinquish parental guardianship to his son Luke (Jordan Ver Hoeve), he decides to travel to Los Angeles to visit his son and see how he is doing.

The real-life Gad is also a huge star and celebrity in France who has been described as the Jerry Seinfeld or Ray Romano of France. But in America, no one has ever heard of him. So when he arrives in Los Angeles he struggles to adjust to being unknown.

He is also challenged to reconnect with his 15-year-old son who clearly doesn’t want to have anything to do with him.