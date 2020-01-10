Matthew 13:25: What is the scripture verse quoted on Evil’s winter premiere?

Evil returned to CBS last night following its midseason break, and with that, a scripture verse played a considerable role in the episode. Matthew 13:25 was mentioned several times throughout the episode, leading some viewers to wonder what it means.

The verse in the English Standard Version reads, “but while his men were sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away.”

This scripture tied directly into what was happening with David (Mike Colter) in the hospital. After his attack in the mid-season finale, he ended up in surgery at the hospital.

During his time there, what he was seeing didn’t appear to be real, something that correlates with the Matthew 13:25 verse.

During one of his moments in limbo between reality and a drugged stated, Grace Ling (Li Jun Li) appeared to David. She told him about Matthew 13:25 and reminded him about it when she appeared a second time to him.

The two talked, and David asked Grace if it was real, and she revealed it was only a dream, but continued talking about reality not always being real and dreams not always being untrue.

David found the verse in the Bible and read it, tearing out the page and keeping it by his side. Matthew 13:25 revealed to him that while he may be recovering, not everyone in the hospital wanted him to get better.

That nurse with the squeaky shoes, the one his roommate warned him about, was there to ensure he didn’t pull through.

Kristen (Katja Herbers) was able to save David after he helped himself by getting his phone to call her. On instinct, she followed his lead and was able to get someone to advocate for him.

That nurse disappeared, and David should be back to his old self.

