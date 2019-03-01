Matt Rose death: Legacies pays tribute to legendary makeup effects artist

The latest episode of Legacies paid a tribute to Matt Rose — a veteran makeup effects artist with a legendary resume.

Matt Rose’s death rocked the special effects and makeup industry. He died on January 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California at the age of 53. No cause of death has been made public.

Some of his notable work includes The Nutty Professor, Predator, Planet of the Apes and Men in Black 3.

His work in the filming industry spans decades, dating back to the ’80s with numerous note-worthy special effects and makeup work with his most recent work including Legacies, Netflix hit movie Bright and Star Trek Beyond.

Matt Rose won a Saturn Award for his makeup on Hellboy.

He was a protege of legendary make-up artists Stan Winston and Rick Baker. While Rose may not be known to many of his audience, since his work was behind the camera, several industry insiders paid tribute to his talent.

Matt Rose was widely regarded as one of the best sculptors in the film industry.

He created realistic monsters as seen in movies such as Predator and more recently Will Smith-led movie Bright.

Often the Academy skips a few key people during the In Memoriam. Matt Rose was a master monster maker & friend to many of us in the industry. He created all our favorites and will not only live on in his work but in our hearts. 🖤 #oscars #filmmaker pic.twitter.com/b0TjInEB4j — Caprice Conley 📷 🎥🏳️‍🌈 (@CapriceFilms) February 25, 2019

Big loss today. The talented Matt Rose has departed for the next realm. Hope there are awesome creatures to play with there. His work inspired a generation and I am lucky to be a part of that. Thank you Matt for being you. #gillman #monstersquad #thesquaddoc #mattrose pic.twitter.com/q0eYhp1CQe — andré gower (@andregower) January 27, 2019

Working on some notes at dinner for my #MattRose tribute I’m going to get up tomorrow. But these final thoughts from his chapter are beautiful and have me crying all over again. pic.twitter.com/QzDIpBQ194 — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) January 27, 2019

Matt Rose passing hurts deep. If our craft ever had a golden age, he was one of the Titans. And a real pal: approachable, generous and full of love. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 26, 2019

Rose began sculpting at an early age and his talent was quickly noticed by his tutors who encouraged him to send his work to motion picture visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic, according to the Daily Dead.

Matt Rose is survived by his parents Anna and Mike Rose along with his five siblings.