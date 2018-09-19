MasterChef winner: Our predictions for Season 9

MasterChef is wrapping up its ninth season tonight with a finale that can only be described as a nail-biter.

Three home cooks are left to battle it out for the title of MasterChef and a $250,000 grand prize. Tonight’s challenge will include creating a three-course menu for the judges — award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

But who will take the title in tonight’s finale episode? The three finalists are all talented in their own ways and have all had wins, loses and moments where they thought they could go home. Here are our predictions for tonight.

Cesar Cano, 33

Cesar Cano, the high school teacher from Houston, Texas, has had an impressive run on the show. He’s mentored by Aarón and he has continued to perform at levels that impressed the judges and worried his competitors.

Throughout his time on MasterChef, he’s the finalist with the most wins, combining both individual wins and team challenges. Even though he has been close to the lower end of the spectrum, he has mostly been safe or has automatically advanced to the next round.

A proud Houstonian, Cesar appears to have the city behind him. And he plans on bringing his big dreams of having a restaurant back to his hometown.

“My ultimate goal would be to own a small restaurant, a 10 top or 12 top, where I can prep, cook, and serve the food myself,” Cano told Culture Map recently, adding, “That’s where I’ve always felt a disconnect where the person who conceptualizes the menu rarely serves it. That’s my new goal. I don’t know how long it will take.”

I really hope Cesar brings the win back to Houston!!! #Masterchef — Jamie | Petite Brunchie (@petitebrunchie) September 17, 2018

We believe Cesar will come out on top.

Ashley Mincey, 28

Ashley Mincey is another constant who has continued to shine on this season of MasterChef. During the first elimination challenge, she came out on top with a big win and she has scored several wins since that first round. However, Mincey has also struggled, landing in the bottom a few times on team challenges, but still managed to advance to the finals.

Mincey, a professional grocery shopper for Shipt, is mentored by Gordon. A Florida resident, she’s been able to prove that she’s learning from her mistakes, bouncing back into the winning position again and again.

Since she’s taking everything in and learning from the advice that the judges are giving her, we believe she stands a great chance at placing second after Cesar.

By the grace of these meatballs, ASHLEY is the NEXT #MasterChef . Love you @enviebymincey ❤ — Calleb Majiwa (@CallebMajiwa) September 14, 2018

Gerron Hurt, 25

Gerron Hurt from Louisville, Kentucky is an English teacher by day. Throughout his season of MasterChef, he’s been mentored by Joe. Gerron has fought his way to the finals, having a few wins along the way.

But compared to his competitors, he’s the one with the lowest amount of wins combined. He was also in the bottom two in the semi-finals.

However, he has Louisville behind him and given his talents, he may surprise just about everyone when he puts together his three-course meal tonight for the judges.

@chefgerron Hope you win it all on #Masterchef finale! You made mistakes on the way and get out stronger! You deserve the win and it’s been a long road and we will see tonight! Good luck Gerron! #besthomecook2019onMasterchef — Jason (@kangarooze) September 19, 2018

MasterChef concludes tonight with a two-hour finale starting at 8/7c on FOX.