The MasterChef winner was revealed on September 19. As Season 9 came to an end, three home cooks were still hoping that they could gain the MasterChef title.

During the September 12 episode, two more home cooks went home, leaving just the final three competing for the title this season.

MasterChef final three

The final three home cooks for MasterChef USA Season 9 are Ashley Mincey, Cesar Cano, and Gerron Hurt. Having three of them in the finals raised the stakes on everything, especially as the challenge would take three stages to complete.

I couldn’t be more proud of these 3 tonight. Who are you voting for? #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/1qpLaZxAZb — Aarón Sánchez (@AaronSanchez) September 20, 2018

The Final Challenge

The best three-course dinner (appetizer, entree, and dessert) would win the title of MasterChef.

Each of the judges had one person left in the finale, making it even more interesting. The three home cooks were given the entire pantry with which to work and then they basically had most of the episode to make those dishes.

The chaos continues on the #MasterChef season finale! pic.twitter.com/M8n3lbJYjY — Aarón Sánchez (@AaronSanchez) September 20, 2018

This was a very balanced season and the final episode also showed just that. All three contestants had their strengths and weaknesses but remained humble and open to learning through the entire journey.

During the segment where they prepared their final dishes for the judges, it was as intense as any segment during previous MasterChef seasons.

The MasterChef 2018 winner

All three home cooks finished the competition with great desserts, making it even tougher on the three judges to make a decision. Ashley Mincey, Cesar Cano, and Gerron Hurt all turned in great performances, making this season one to remember.

Gerron Hurt is your MasterChef winner. The judges awarded him the trophy and Joe was quite pleased with what had just taken place.

That brings an end to the 2018 season of MasterChef on Fox. It was a great run this summer, with quite a few interesting personalities and a great panel of judges. Aaron Sanchez brought his own flavor and flair to the show, while Gordon Ramsay and Joe Bastianich kept the high level of cooking fans have come to expect.

MasterChef will return to Fox with new episodes for summer 2019.