Marvel’s Runaways Season 3 release date on Hulu, cast, trailers, plots and everything we know so far

Hulu renewed Marvel’s Runaways for Season 3 in March 2019 after the 13-episode Season 2 launched in December 2018. James Marsters (who plays Victor Stein) confirmed the renewal of the series for Season 3 at the Lexington Comic & Toy Con on Sunday, March 24.

Ahead of the return of Marvel’s Runaways for Season 3, here is everything we know so far.

This page will also be updated with news and information about the upcoming season as we learn about them.

Runaways Season 3 release date

Marvel’s Runaways Seasons 1 and 2 premiered on Hulu in November 2017 and December 2018 respectively. If Hulu follows the established schedule fans can expect Season 3 to premiere in November or December of 2019.

How many episodes will Runaways Season 3 feature?

Runaways Season 3 will feature 10 episodes. Season 1 and 2 also featured 10 episodes.

Marvel’s Runaways details

Marvel’s Runaways is based on the eponymous Marvel Comics superhero team created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. The TV series, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Schwartz and Savage also serve as showrunners.

Executive producers include Schwartz and Savage, alongside Jeph Loeb, Quinton Peeples, and Lis Rowinski.

The production companies are Fake Empire Production and Marvel Television in association with ABC Signature Studios.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, and Allegra Acosta as the Runways.

Angel Parker, Ryan Sands, Annie Wersching, Kip Pardue, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Kevin Weisman, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi and Julian MacMahon star in the series as their parents and adversaries who make up the group called the Pride.

Runaways premiered on Hulu in November 2017. The series was renewed for Season 3 in March 2019.

Marvel’s Runaways cast

The entire cast of Marvel’s Runaways consisting of the six teenagers will return for Season 3.

Rhenzy Feliz will return as Alex Wilder, Lyrica Okano a Nico Minoru, Virginia Gardner as Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer as Gert Yorkes, Gregg Sulkin as Chase Stein, and Allegra Acosta as Molly Hayes Hernandez.

According to Deadline, the showrunners plan to focus more on the teenage Runways in Season 3 and less on their parents. Thus, the actors who play the Pride as series regulars are being reduced from 7 to 10.

However, Deadline did not specify which of the actors playing Pride members will be demoted to recurring roles.

Members of the Pride include Angel Parker as Catherine Wilder, Ryan Sands as Geoffrey Wilder, Annie Wersching as Leslie Ellerh Dean, Kip Pardue as Frank Dean, Ever Carradine as Janet Stein, James Marsters as Victor Stein, Brigid Brannagh as Stacey Yorkes, Kevin Weisman as Dale Yorkes, Brittany Ishibashi as Tina Minoru, James Yaegashi as Robert Minoru, and Julian McMahon as Jonah.

Marvel’s Runaways: What the series is about

Marvel’s Runaways follows a team of six young superheroes from diverse backgrounds who team up against their criminal parents, known collectively as the Pride.

After the teenagers go on the run from their parents in Season 2, they struggle to survive on their own, seeking food and shelter while plotting how to defeat their parents.

They discover there is a mole among them who might have been plotting against them the entire time.

Marvel’s Runaways: What to expect of Season 3

Runaways Season 3 picks up where Season 2 left off, following a cliffhanger. The upcoming season will focus on the menace posed by the Gibborim Magistrates.

At the end of Season 2, the Pride and Runaways appeared to have both been defeated by the Gibborim. The threat of the alien Gibborim may force the Pride and the Runways to combine forces.

The Runaways believe that one of their ranks is a Gibborim host who is a mole and a traitor to their cause.

Based on the comics, fans suspect that the mole might be Alex. However, we don’t know yet whether the TV series will reflect the comic storyline in which Alex worked with the Pride against the Runaways.

It is likely that in Season 3, the traitor will be revealed, possibly by Gert.