Martin Short, Bob Costas, Barney Frank on Real Time with Bill Maher

Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO sees a lively and raucous panel highlighted by former Massachusetts Congressional Representative Barney Frank and comedian Martin Short.

Interestingly, Frank has thrown his ring into the journalistic pool and has penned an interesting op/ed for CNBC where he speculated on Trump’s actual political loyalties.

He wrote: “Trump’s handling of Congress in the past month is seriously increasing the chance for Democratic gains in the midterm election.

Maybe Trump thinks a win for Democrats in 2018 will help him in 2020 — he can run as a victim of an entrenched bipartisan establishment instead of with his own party.”

Sportscaster Bob Costas is the mid-show interview guest. Costas announced his retirement back in February from 24 years of Olympic coverage duties and will not be part of the Winter Olympic broadcast from South Korea. His NBC replacement is Mike Tirico.

The roundtable guests are columnist Catherine Rampell, actor Martin Short and political strategist Rick Wilson.

Rampell recently wrote an opinion piece based on the Brookings study and research revealing how intolerant of free speech college-aged students (and Americans overall) are increasingly becoming.

She wrote: “Colleges provide a crucible for America’s increasingly strained attitudes toward free discourse. But they are just the canaries in the coal mine.”

Martin Short is currently touring with Steve Martin. Their fall tour dates are timed to promote Martin’s new release with the Steep Canyon Rangers, The Long-Awaited Album. The two will be performing live through the end of October in Las Vegas.

And lastly, political strategist Rick Wilson is a bona fide Republican, but he is no fan of President Donald Trump.

He told the Washington Post: “Trump betrays everyone: wives, business associates, contractors, bankers and now, the leaders of the House and Senate in his own party. They can’t explain this away as [a] 15-dimensional Trump chess game. It’s a dishonest person behaving according to his long-established pattern.”

The series continues its 15th season and has been re-upped through the year 2020.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT) on HBO.