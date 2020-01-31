Married at First Sight’s Jason Carrion is now married again

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Congrats are in order for Married at First Sight Season 1’s Jason Carrion. He and his lady, Brittish soap star and Celebrity Big Brother castmember Roxanne Pallett, have tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York.

The two wed on Sunday, January 26, The Sun reports.

Who is Jason’s new bride

Roxanne Pallett rose to UK fame starring in a soap opera called Emmerdale as Jo Stiles. She was nominated for several awards and then met her then-partner Richard Fleeshman.

After leaving the soap opera, she went on to reality competition shows and the movie Lake Placid 3.

Roxanne participated in Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, where she falsely accused her housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her. Even though Thomas said that he meant no malice towards Roxanne, she branded him a “liar” and a “woman beater.”

She later apologized during an eviction interview, saying that she had made a “horrible mistake.” According to The Sun, Roxanne became depressed, and after splitting with Fleeshman, stayed out of the public eye until meeting Jason.

How the pair met

After fleeing the UK, Roxanne moved to New York where she met Jason in August 2019 when she got out of a cab across the street from Jason and appeared lost. The couple got engaged in December.

What happened to Courtney

Courtney announced in March 2019 via Instagram that she and Jason divorced in February after a six-month separation.

Courtney said, “We asked for privacy this entire time because we were trying to figure it all out. At one point we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. We have decided to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other.

“He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Jason also told People in March, “It is with a heart full of sadness that me and Courtney have decided to separate. These last few months, we asked for privacy to reevaluate things. It has been a very difficult time for me, especially with all the rumors, as well as the public wanting updates about our marriage.”

Ten months after the divorce, Jason was engaged to Roxanne. Congrats to the happy couple on their union.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.